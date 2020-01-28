King Henry: Versatile forward seeing coach’s confidence pay off

Kayne Henry is surprising even Kayne Henry.
The long, athletic transfer junior forward for the Jacksonville State Gamecocks is gaining confidence as the season goes on, and he’s picking up the stats and accolades to show for it.
“I’m proud of myself,” Henry said after setting personal JSU-highs with 23 points and 16 rebounds in Saturday’s blowout 72-51 victory over Morehead State, breaking previous bests of 22 and 14 set just a week before.
“Honestly, I didn’t think I could do this, but coaches believe in me, my teammates believe in me, and I have them to thank for it. I’ve just got to keep going. Onwards and upwards.”
That belief has proven to be well founded for Henry as of late, as the London, England, native keeps bounding onwards to score and leaping upwards to rebound.
After going the first 17 games without tallying 10 in two categories, Saturday marked Henry’s third double-double in four contests, with a rebound tally of at least 14 in all three. Henry had tallied just one game in double-figure rebounds all season before the four-game stretch, which has garnered consecutive Ohio Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week honors for the wiry forward.
As the Gamecocks (9-12, 4-4 OVC) near the midpoint of their conference schedule looking to finish strong, JSU head coach Ray Harper sees room still to grow for the ever-improving Henry.
“He’s still not close to the ceiling,” Harper said. “He has no idea just how good he can be, and that’s why I’m so tough on him.”
Henry said that tough love is starting to help things click on the court.
“Coach has been on me for a long time now,” Henry said. “He has a lot of belief in me, saying all I need to do is work hard. He’s right. Since I’ve been pushing myself in these last couple games, I’ve been having a good performance.”
Henry’s increased production on both ends of the floor gives JSU a starting punch headed into the home stretch of the season. The Gamecocks’ top two scorers, De’Torrion Ware and Jacara Cross at 11.6 and 11.4 points a game, respectively, both come off the bench. That leaves a regular-starter in Henry to step up to start games.
Henry said Harper puts emphasis on creating energy early on, and the 6-foot-7 leaper certainly isn’t lacking.
Henry routinely makes wow plays with his athleticism, whether it’s soaring for an near-impossible offensive rebound and putback or swatting an unsuspecting shooter. As his confidence grows, Henry said, so does his propensity for making those plays.
“It’s more just my confidence,” Henry said. “When that ball goes up, sometimes you’ve just got to go get it.”
Added Harper: “He’s got a lot of room for improvement. If he continues to work and reaches that ceiling, then the sky’s the limit for him.”