Kennesaw State's five homers push JSU out of ASUN softball tourney

Jana McGinnis hopes her Jacksonville State softball team will be remembered more for the way it played this year rather than the way its last game went.
Playing in an ASUN Conference tournament elimination game Thursday, fifth-seeded JSU gave up five homers and fell 14-4 to sixth-seeded Kennesaw State. The game ended after six innings because of the eight-run mercy rule.
Kennesaw State (23-27) has won nine of its last 10, while JSU finished the season at 31-24.
"I'm proud of this team," said McGinnis, who has coached JSU softball for 29 years. "This is a fun team to coach. We were picked ninth in the preseason and we got into the tournament, which was a step forward. I thought last year we took a step back, but this year, we took a step forward. Getting to the tournament is good experience for this group."
It was an especially tough day for the shorthanded JSU pitching staff, which has held its own all season. Freshman Sarah Currie started and went 2⅓ innings, allowing four runs on three home runs. She gave way to senior Lexi Androlevich, who worked 1⅔ innings and gave up two runs.
Freshman Kat Carter finished, allowing eight runs in two innings. She threw 11⅓ high-leverage innings in the previous two days in the tournament.
Carter, the league's freshman of the year, finished the season with 203 innings, which leads the ASUN. Currie has 137⅓ innings, which is 11th in the ASUN and the most by any pitcher who was the No. 2 on her staff.
Kennesaw built a 14-0 lead before JSU scored four times in the sixth inning with the help of solo homers by Camryn McLemore and Addie Robinson and a two-run shot by Liz VanManen.
"This isn't the way we wanted to end," McGinnis said. "I think we ran out of gas in the circle. I'm proud of the way we fought in the last inning. This game isn't reflective of the team we were."
JSU couldn't solve Kennesaw pitcher Melanie Bennett, who went six innings and allowed five hits, no runs and two walks with five strikeouts. Laura Bishop started the sixth inning and pitched to four batters: homer by McLemore, homer by Robinson, walk to Brantly Bonds and homer by VanManen. Bennett returned and finished off the game.
What to know
—Caroline Lively replaced starting catcher Abbi Perkins in the second inning, and McGinnis said she made the change to take advantage of Lively's framing skills and perhaps help Currie get her curveball called for a strike on the corner.
—Bennett pitched against JSU four times this year, posting a 3-1 record with 21 innings, two runs and 21 strikeouts.
—Kennesaw State's Taylor Cates went 3-for-4 with two homers and five RBIs. A two-time All-ASUN player, Cates has 19 homers this year, including four in four games against JSU.
—Robinson went 2-for-3 and finished the tournament 6-for-10 with three RBIs.
—Bonds drew two walks and finished the tournament 2-for-7 with three walks and a home run.
—Karsen Mosley, the senior third baseman, had a sixth-inning single and finished the tournament 4-for-11.