'Karsen is Karsen,' and for JSU, that means lots of its (video)

JACKSONVILLE — For the first week of Jacksonville State's softball season, Karsen Mosley was kind of un-Karsen-like.
In three games, she had only one hit in seven at-bats.
A year ago, she batted .355, which ranked 10th in the Ohio Valley Conference. She made first-team All-OVC and landed on the league's all-newcomer squad.
JSU coach Jana McGinnis wondered if maybe Mosley let the stress of expectations get to her.
"I thought she was trying to put every single player on her shoulders," McGinnis said. "There was too much weight on her."
McGinnis said she and her coaches spoke to the players about not putting too much pressure on themselves, and it's clear that Mosley heard the message.
Through three weeks, she is fourth in the league with 16 hits, second in runs (16) and fifth in RBIs (14). She has a pair of home runs, and last week, she was the OVC co-player of the week. Her batting average is up to .356.
"She's kind of relaxing, and she's starting to just play," McGinnis said.
Or, as the coach added, "Karsen is Karsen."
Mosley said she has "tried to relax and stay confident and trust the process that we work on at practice every day."
Mosley plays third base and hits third in the order, but McGinnis said she's not looking to her for a lot of home run power, even though she already has two homers this season.
"I don't care about her being a home run hitter," McGinnis said. "When we recruited her, I thought she was a good hitter, with doubles and RBIs and speed. That's what we want from her. The big RBI hitters are hitting behind her."
Mosley said that just getting hits is easier for her than trying to hammer home runs.
"Base hitting comes easier so if I want to hit for power, I have to focus on it a lot more," she said.
So far, JSU (6-7) has played in weekend events in Georgia, South Carolina and Louisiana, but the Gamecocks return home this weekend for four games. On Friday, they'll play Samford at 2:30 p.m. and Texas-San Antonio at 5 p.m. On Saturday, they've got UTSA at 12:30 p.m. and Samford at 3.
Before Tuesday's practice, Mosley sat down and discussed the three road trips, her hitting, and getting to play at home this weekend. Here's the video of the interview: