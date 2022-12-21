Just the facts: A list of Jacksonville State's 14 football signees, with bios

Jacksonville State signed 14 football players today as part of its 2023 signing class.
List of JSU signees
Caden Creel, QB, 6-0, 200, Fairhope/Fairhope HS
Dajwon DeLoach, LB, 6-2, 220, Columbus, Ga./Northside HS
Travis Franklin, Jr., SAF, 5-11, 180, Tyrone, Ga./Sandy Creek HS
**Daveion Harley, OL, 6-2, 305, Havana, Fla./Gadsden County HS
**Malik Jackson, RB, 5-10, 176, Opelika/Lufkin (Texas) HS/ULM
**Kendall McCallum, LB, 6-2, 230, Anniston/Oxford HS/Holmes (Miss.) CC
Xavier Morrow, LB, 6-3, 234, Tuscaloosa/Paul Bryant HS/Independence (Kan.) CC
Ridge Redd, TE, 6-5, 235, Calhoun, Ga./Sonoraville HS
K.D. Shepherd, WR, 6-2, 192, Highland Home/Highland Home HS
Maddox Sunderman, OL, 6-4, 300, Madison/Bob Jones HS
**Kekoura Tarnue, CB, 6-0, 175, Osseo, Minn./Coon Rapids HS/Rochester (Minn.) CC
Aidan Thompson, LB, 6-2, 235, Winder, Ga./Winder-Barrow HS
**Quinzavious Warren, DL, 6-2, 330, Canton, Miss./Canton HS/Northwest Mississippi CC
**Earl Woods III, QB, 5-11, 185, Hueytown/Hueytown HS
**- denotes early enrollee
JSU signee bios
Caden Creel, QB, 6-0, 200, Fairhope/Fairhope HS: Prepped for head coach Tim Carter at Fairhope High School in Fairhope. … As a senior in 2022, racked up 3,0008 total yards — fifth among seniors in the state of Alabama — to earn first-team all-state honors from the Alabama Sportswriters Association. … Threw for 1,822 yards and ran for 1,186 yards, while accounting for 23 touchdowns. … Averaged 274 yards of total offense per game. … Was the Alabama 7A Schutt Player of the Week three times and the Al.com Coastal Player of the Week three times. ... was named Player of the Month once. ... His spin move that led to a touchdown on Oct. 7 was named the National Play of the Week by SBLive Sports. ... Led the Pirates to the 2021 AHSAA Class 7A Region 1 Title. ... Selected to participate in the Alabama vs. Mississippi All-Star Game in 2022. ... Also had an offer from Troy.
Dajwon DeLoach, LB, 6-2, 220, Columbus, Ga./Northside HS: Prepped for head coach Andrew Oropeza at Northside High School in Columbus, Ga. ... A First-Team All-Region performer as a senior after recording 58 tackles, four tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hurries and a pair of forced fumbles. ... Led a Patriots defense that forced 21 turnovers, shut out three opponents and allowed the fewest points per game in their region in 2022. ... Led NHS to the GHSA AAAAA Region 3 Championship, the first region title in school history. ... Had multiple offers, including Air Force, Appalachian State, Army, Buffalo, Georgia State, Liberty, UMass, Miami (Ohio) and Navy.
Travis Franklin, Jr., SAF, 5-11, 180, Tyrone, Ga./Sandy Creek HS: Prepped for head coach Brett Garvin at Sandy Creek High School in Tyrone, Ga. ... Was a two-way standout for the Patriots, leading them on both offense and defense. ... Led Sandy Creek to the 2022 GHSA AAA State Championship and was named the Player of the Game for his performance, which saw him lead the SCHS defense with nine tackles, while running for two touchdowns, including the game winner as time expired. ... The Patriots were 13-2 in his senior season to win their fourth state title and first in a decade.
Daveion Harley, OL, 6-2, 305, Havana, Fla./Gadsden County HS: Prepped for head coach Victor Winters at Gadsden County High School in Havana, Fla. ... Rated a three-star prospect. ... A first-team all-state and a first-team All-Big Bend selection for the Jaguars after grading out over 90 percent. ... Invited to participate in the NUC All-American Game in 2022. ... Garnered interest from several programs, including Florida Atlantic, Maryland, South Florida, Wake Forest, Coastal Carolina and Troy.
Malik Jackson, RB, 5-10, 176, Opelika/Lufkin (Texas) HS/Louisiana Monroe: Spent five seasons at ULM in Monroe, La., where he played the 2021 season for current JSU head coach Rich Rodriguez, who was the offensive coordinator. ... Started his career with the Warhawks as a wide receiver before moving to running back. ... Redshirted in 2018 before appearing in seven games as a freshman in 2019, when he had 11 catches for 83 yards. ... in the COVID season in 2020, appeared in all 10 games and set career highs for receptions (23), receiving yards (189) and led the team in touchdown receptions (4). ... In 2021, saw action in 11 games, including three straight starts at running back to end the regular season. … Finished second on the team in rushing yards (451 on 80 carries; 5.6 avg.) and rushing touchdowns (3) and also had 10 receptions for 40 yards. ... Caught at least one pass in five games, while his 491 all-purpose yards ranked third on the team. ... in 2022, led the Warhawks in rushing yards with 507 and rushing touchdowns with six. ... Signed with ULM out of Lufkin High School in Lufkin, Texas, where he was a three-year starter for head coach Todd Quick. ... Was the District 12-6A Return Specialist of the Year as a senior and an all-district player as a junior. ... Was a three-star prospect by Rivals when he signed with ULM over offers that included Arkansas State, Houston, Sam Houston, Texas State and Texas-El Paso.
Kendall McCallum, LB, 6-2, 230, Anniston/Oxford HS/Holmes (Miss.) CC: Spent the 2022 season at Holmes Community College in Goodman, Miss. ... Appeared in seven games for the Dogs, recording 32 tackles, including one tackle for a loss. ... Also had an interception that he returned 23 yards. ... signed with LSU in 2019 out of Oxford High School in Oxford. ... Was rated a three-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports. ... Was rated the No. 32 inside linebacker in the nation in his class by 247Sports. ... Was selected to participate in the Alabama vs. Mississippi All-Star Classic. ... As a senior at OHS, recorded 80 tackles, including 12 for a loss and six sacks, despite missing four games. ... Led the Yellow Jackets and Coach Ryan Herring to the Class 6A state quarterfinals.
Xavier Morrow, LB, 6-3, 234, Tuscaloosa/Paul Bryant HS/Independence (Kan.) CC: Spent his previous three seasons at Independence Community College in Independence, Kan., where he played for head coach Jason Martin. ... Was an NJCAA All-American and a first-team All-KJCCC selection as a sophomore in 2022 after leading the Pirates with 66 tackles. ... He added nine tackles for a loss, two sacks, one interception, five passes broken up and one forced fumble through eight games. ... As a freshman in 2021, he recorded 37 tackles, 4.5 for a loss, 1 sack, an interception and two forced fumbles. ... During the COVID year in 2020, appeared in three games and had five tackles, one for a loss. ... Was rated a three-star prospect out of Paul W Bryant High School and received multiple offers, including Southern Miss, Arkansas State, Middle Tennessee State, South Alabama and UAB.
Ridge Redd, TE, 6-5, 235, Calhoun, Ga./Sonoraville HS: Prepped for head coach Denver Pate at Sonoraville High School in Calhoun, Ga. ... Rated a two-star prospect by Rivals. ... A first-team selection to the GHSA Region 7-AAA Team. ... As a senior in 2022, hauled in 36 receptions for 612 yards and three touchdowns. ... also on the SHS track team, where he runs the 100 and 200 meters. ... Had multiple offers, including Air Force, Army, Georgia Southern and Liberty.
K.D. Shepherd, WR, 6-2, 192, Highland Home/Highland Home HS: Prepped for head coach Will Pouncey at Highland Home High School in Highland Home. ... Rated a three-star prospect by Rivals. ... As a senior in 2022, led the Flying Squadron to a 12-2 record and to the semifinals of the AHSAA Class 2A state playoffs for the second-straight season. ... As a senior ran for 329 yards and six touchdowns on 41 rushes, while hauling in 34 receptions for 519 yards and seven touchdowns. ... On defense, recorded 15 tackles. ... Selected to participate in the 2022 AHSAA North-South All-Star Game. ... Received offers from several schools, including Arkansas, Army, Georgia Southern, Southern Miss, Troy and Central Florida.
Maddox Sunderman, OL, 6-4, 300, Madison/Bob Jones HS: Prepped for head coach Kelvis White at Bob Jones High School in Madison. … A three-time all-state selection by the Alabama Sportswriters Association for Class 7A, Alabama’s largest classification, grabbing second-team honors as a sophomore, first team as a junior and as a senior. … As a senior, graded 90 percent on the offensive line, also recording 68 pancake blocks. … On defense, recorded 10 tackles, two for a loss, and one sack. … Was selected to compete in the 2022 Alabama vs. Mississippi All-Star Game, leading Alabama to a 14-10 comeback win. … Rated the top offensive lineman in the Huntsville area by Rocket City Preps following the 2022 season. … Also an All-America wrestler at Bob Jones.
Kekoura Tarnue, CB, 6-0, 175, Osseo, Minn./Coon Rapids HS/Rochester (Minn.) CC: Played two seasons at Rochester Community and Technical College in Rochester, Minn. ... Had 11 career interceptions and scored four defensive touchdowns in just two seasons at RCTC. ... Led the Yellowjackets to the semifinals of the Minnesota College Athletic Conference playoffs as a sophomore in 2022. ... Named a first-team All-American in 2022, when he led the nation in interceptions with eight, while also recording 46 tackles, one tackle for a loss, three fumble recoveries and one pass break up. ... Scored two defensive touchdowns, one on a fumble return and one on an interception return. ... Picked off three passes and notched 22 tackles in eight games as a freshman in 2021, while also scoring twice – once on an interception return and once on a fumble return. ... Prepped at Coon Rapids High School in Coon Rapids, Minn., where he was an all-conference player. ... was born in Monrovia, Liberia.
Aidan Thompson, LB, 6-2, 235, Winder, Ga./Winder-Barrow HS: Prepped for head coach Ed Dudley at Winder Barrow High School in Winder, Ga. ... Was a standout running back and linebacker for the Bulldogs. ... Was a preseason all-state pick by multiple outlets ahead of his senior campaign. ... Racked up almost 200 tackles for the Bulldogs, including over 30 tackles for a loss. ... Had 65 stops and 15 tackles for a loss as a senior. ... Was named the GHSA Region 8-6A Two-Way Player of the Year as a junior in 2021, ran for over 540 yards on offense, while adding 46 tackles, nine for a loss, one sack and one interception on defense. ... Had several offers, including Liberty, Eastern Michigan, Navy, Army, Air Force, Arkansas State, Buffalo, Georgia State, Kent State and Miami (Ohio).
Quinzavious Warren, DL, 6-2, 330, Canton, Miss./Canton HS/Northwest Mississippi CC: Signed with Jacksonville State out of Northwest Mississippi Community College in Senatobia, Miss., where he played for head coach Benjy Parker. ... As a sophomore in 2022, racked up 43 tackles on the Rangers’ defensive front, including 2.5 for a loss and a sack. ... Also was credited with three quarterback hurries during a season that saw him lead the Rangers to a 10-2 record, the MACCC Championship Game and to the semifinals of the NJCAA national tournament. ... Prepped for head coach Calvin Bolton at Canton High School in Canton, Miss. ... A first-team all-state selection and named the Region 2-5A Co-Defensive Player of the Year after his senior season with the Tigers. ... Selected to represent Mississippi in the Alabama vs. Mississippi All-Star Classic.
Earl Woods III, QB, 5-11, 185, Hueytown/Hueytown HS: Prepped his final two seasons for head coach Greg Patterson at Hueytown High School in Hueytown. ... Rated a three-star prospect by Rivals and by 247Sports. ... An all-state performer as a senior in 2022, throwing for 1,825 yards and 24 touchdowns on 119-for-212 passing and running for 1,527 yards and 22 touchdowns on 175 carries. ... As a junior in 2021, was named the Gatorade Alabama Football Player of the Year after completing 171-of-302 passes for 3,072 yards and 32 touchdowns, while also running for 2,123 yards and 35 scores on 314 carries. ... Led HHS to the state title game as a junior while earning first-team all-state honors and being named a finalist for Alabama’s Mr. Football Award, while winning the 2021 AHSAA Class 6A Back of the Year Award. ... Selected to the Alabama vs. Mississippi All-Star Game following the 2022 season and led Alabama to a 14-10 comeback win by rushing for 72 yards and a score, while passing for 60 yards and also catching two passes for 25 yards. ... Received several offers, including Army, Middle Tennessee, Navy, Austin Peay and Central Arkansas.