JSU's John Grass: I want to play 'if my team wants to play'

If the Ohio Valley Conference suspends football for this fall, Jacksonville State's John Grass would like to find a way to play a season.
"Let's put it this way: me, personally, wants to play if my team wants to play," the Gamecocks' head coach said this morning after the team practiced for nearly two hours. "The things I've conveyed to them is, 'Guys, we'll make that decision when we have all the information.' We don't have all the information right now. You don't what the season looks like right now. There's the possibility that things get canceled, and you may have a make-shift schedule. I'm going to let them help me make that decision."
This morning, concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic took down a Power 5 conference: by a 12-2 vote of its member schools, the Big Ten announced it will cancel its season. The Pac-12 is expected to follow suit, per a report by The Dan Patrick Show.
Among other Football Bowl Subdivision schools, the Mid-American Football Conference teams, Connecticut and Old Dominion have announced they're not playing football.
So far, the OVC has not announced a cancelation. Nine of the 13 Football Championship Subdivisions have announced they're not playing this fall.
The NCAA announced last week that if a division falls below 50 percent participation for fall sports, then its championships are canceled. That doesn't mean the season is canceled — just the postseason playoffs.
With the Big Sky and Pioneer League canceling their seasons Friday, it became apparent that the FCS wouldn't have enough participation to hold a postseason.
Grass has kept this team updated, including telling the players the news about the Big Ten.
"I cannot tell you that it doesn't affect us mentally," Grass said. "It does. It's hard to tell 17- to 22-year-olds, 'Hey, don't worry about all this stuff. Just control what you can control.'
"I told them the Big Ten voted 12-2 to cancel, so that's probably going to be a domino effect with some Power 5 conferences. They're worried about it. When ESPN comes out Friday and says our championship game is canceled — which it's not yet, but chance it could be this week — we're just trying to hang on to a season and the hope of getting the 2020 team on the field and playing. There's a worry there, an anxiety level. You've done all this practicing getting ready, and the unknown really bothers you."
Grass said that for now, his team will continue on its preseason practice schedule. If he is told to stop because of pandemic concerns, he'll stop.
"I would never want us to put a player in jeopardy," he said. "We're just trying to do a good job of taking care of our guys by following the recommendations and mandate and all those things — and still try to get ready to play a football game at the same time.
" I can't tell you that all this does not bother me. It does bother me. It's a difficult situation to deal with, in leading these guys. I think every college coach in the country would tell you that."