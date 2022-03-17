JSU's Harper on his old rival, Auburn's Bruce Pearl: 'I can't wait to see Bruce'

GREENVILLE, S.C. — NCAA tournament coaches Ray Harper and Bruce Pearl have referred to each other in friendly terms this week, although descriptions of their old Division II rivalry seem anything but nice.
Pearl coached at Southern Indiana during 1992-2001, while Harper was at Kentucky Wesleyan in 1996-2005. They faced each other 16 times in the six seasons they crossed over, with Harper winning 13. They played each other twice a year while their schools were part of the Great Lakes Valley Conference, then likely in the league tournament and possibly a fourth time in the NCAA tournament.
Pearl's Southern Indiana program was a national runner-up in 1994 and national champion in 1995. Then came Harper, who won national titles at Kentucky Wesleyan in 1999 and 2001 and was runner up in 1998, 2000, 2002 and 2003.
They'll face each other again Friday when Pearl and second-seeded Auburn (27-5) meets Harper and 15th-seeded Jacksonville State (21-10) match up in the first round of the NCAA tournament. TruTV will have the broadcast at 11:40 a.m.
"Bruce Pearl was a ball of energy on the USI sideline. Ray Harper matched that intensity in front of the KWC bench," read a recent Louisville Courier Journal report on Harper vs. Pearl. "The disdain for one another, and their teams, was apparent."
A six-second video has surfaced on social media of Pearl and Harper yelling at each other, nose-to-nose, until an official gets in between and makes Harper back up.
On Sunday when speaking to reporters, Pearl described the Southern Indiana/Kentucky Wesleyan as something like Alabama/Auburn in intensity.
On Thursday, however, when Harper addressed reporters at an NCAA tournament news conference in Greenville, Harper had nothing but nice things to say about his former rival.
"I can't wait to see Bruce," Harper said, perhaps with a touch of sarcasm. "I haven't seen Bruce in a while. I got to see him on television. Now I get to see him up close and personal like in the old days. Then we get to see his lovely team. That will be a lot of fun."
Pearl reminded reporters Sunday that Harper typically got the better of him when they faced off in Division II.
During one four-season stretch, Pearl lost only 22 games — and 12 came to Harper. In 1999, Pearl went 0-4 against Harper and 26-2 against everyone else. In 2001, Pearl was 0-3 against Harper and 25-1 against everyone else.
"I was younger than him, so that's why I got the best of him," Harper said. "We really created something of interest to those communities. Our schools were separated by about 40 miles. You couldn't get a ticket. Their game at their place, you couldn't get a ticket. At our place, and when the conference tournament would roll around and seated 10,000, you couldn't get a ticket to that game."
Added Harper: "I thought it was great for both universities. I will say this. We were two really competitive guys, but I had the utmost respect for what he was doing and what he did. For those 40 minutes, I was going to try like crazy to kick his tail, and he was going to do the same to us. When it was over, I don't know that I respected anyone any more in that league than I did Bruce Pearl."