JSU's Hallford ready with a health-conscious work-out plan for when athletes return to campus

Jacksonville State unveiled its new Athletic Sports Performance Center on April 4, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gamecocks’ new equipment has gone unused.
That could change soon.
The NCAA Division I Council on Wednesday voted to allow athletes in football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball to resume voluntary on-campus workouts, beginning June 1. Jacksonville State's strength and conditioning coach, Gavin Hallford, is ready.
“They’re excited to break the new facility in and get in there and be able to use it,” Hallford said. “I don’t think we can get in there fast enough for some of them.”
Hallford is in the process of developing a plan that he hopes will allow members of the football team to get back to work in as safe a manner as possible.
Hallford is a former All-OVC place-kicker for the Gamecocks who has worked on the strength and conditioning staff since his playing career ended in 2008. He said the staff has been working this week to figure out which players can make it back to campus to work out.
The plan is to bring the team back in waves. Hallford said the initial group could be as small as 20 players. After a few weeks, a second group will be added. Each group will be encouraged to work out and spend time only with players from their specific group. If all goes well from a health standpoint, after two weeks, those groups will be able to integrate.
“We’ll have a Group 1 lift and then we’ll have a Group 2 lift, and neither one of those groups will intermingle. They’ll stay separate just to maintain social distancing,” Hallford said. “Fourteen days after those two groups have been separated, and we haven’t had any type of symptoms or anything like that, we are able to kind of combine those groups.”
At that point, Hallford said the staff would bring another group of players to campus and repeat the process.
“It’s going to be a long process to kind of integrate these groups and combine them as we go,” Hallford said.
Hallford said the school’s new training facility will play a major role in keeping players separated.
“We’ve got a weight room that’s 12,000 square feet now, so we will actually have enough room to skip a rack," he said. "We have 14 total racks, so every even number rack will be where they’ll work out. It’ll give them at least 8 to 10 feet in between racks. And then on the other side of the room, they are a total of 20 yards away, probably, and we’ll keep those guys separate.
"So we’re going to have plenty of room to spread them out throughout the weight room. And then once we realize, 'Hey, we’ve spent our 14 days separate, and spent our time in social distancing,' we can kind of get closer. You know that distance things won’t be as big of an issue.”
Hallford hasn’t been allowed to work with the Gamecocks since mid-March. He said he’s been sending out an email to players at the beginning of each week offering two separate lifts: one for athletes who have access to a weight room and another that incorporates body weight movements for those who don’t. Hallford also included conditioning work in the packet. These workouts were not mandatory, however, and Hallford hopes the players have been doing their part to stay in shape.
“I think the most nerve-wracking thing from our standpoint is that we don’t know what they’re doing,” Hallford said. “We’ve got guys that send me videos and pictures of them lifting, and then we’ve got guys where, man, I’ve haven’t seen or heard from them. So, I’m hoping that people are doing what they’re supposed to be doing.”
Because of the long layoff, Hallford said the training staff would have to take a cautious approach when the players return.
“These guys have spent two, almost three months, what we call in strength and conditioning, de-training, which means they haven’t done anything. So I can’t come in here and send them through the wringer on Day 1, because that will in turn, send some guys to the training room, will injure them, will put them in a bad situation,” Hallford said. “We’ve got to be smart about it.
"I kind of approach it from the standpoint of, not necessarily that they haven’t done anything, but I can’t treat them as if they’ve done everything. We’ve got to keep their well-being in mind.”