JSU's Grass: 'We're committed to playing and trying to play a season'

Jacksonville State's John Grass wants to play football this fall, even without an NCAA playoff.
It appears playoffs are out this year for the Football Championship Subdivision because of an NCAA mandate released Wednesday — if a division drops below 50 percent participation, then there will be no championship tournament.
Eight of the 13 FCS conferences have announced they won't play this fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Big Sky and Pioneer League made their announcements today. The Colonial Athletic Association, Ivy League, Southwest Athletic Conference, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, Northeast Conference and Patriot League made announcements within the last month.
The Ohio Valley Conference hasn't made an announcement, and Jacksonville State's football team continues to practice. The Gamecocks worked out this morning, and before leaving the field after practice, head coach John Grass addressed the prospect of a season with no national playoff.
"We're committed to playing and trying to play a season irregardless, even if the OVC didn't play," Grass said. "Teams are talking about playing outside the conference, and we're trying to make it happen. I think we're committed to athletics at the university, and I think that's a big part of a school year. We're going to try to play irregardless, which is a great thing for our guys."
Grass got word Thursday about the likelihood the Big Sky was going to drop out of fall sports, and he addressed the team in the evening, telling them what they would hear in the next few days.
"I'm a player's coach, and I'm concerned about them, No. 1 first and foremost," Grass said "They want to play. They want it to be as normal a year as they can.
"You've got seniors. This is their last year. What do you do with that? Hopefully, we'll get to play some games. That's what I'm hoping and praying for now. All we can do is what we've done all off-season — deal with it day by day and when the next hurdle comes, try to get over it or around it."
Football has been anything but normal since mid-March when the OVC shut down all games and practices. JSU had completed only two of its 15 spring football practices, and the summer schedule also was disrupted as schools worked to avoid a COVID-19 outbreak.
Today was the third preseason practice for JSU. The Gamecocks are scheduled to practice again Saturday in shorts, shoulder pads and helmets before hitting the field in full pads Sunday.
"It's really frustrating, I'll say that," Grass said. "It's been a tough year as far as dealing with the spring stuff and everything you've had to maneuver around this summer to try to get prepared. It's hard enough getting ready for a football season without any distractions and hurdles in front of you. When you add all that other stuff in, it's very difficult."
Grass added that today's practice went well, especially considering the players were told Thursday evening there might not be a championship playoff.
"Our guys have been really, really good," Grass said. "All we're talking about is out of our control. All we're in control of is how hard we practice at a team, and they're practicing hard. I'm proud of them for that."