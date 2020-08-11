JSU's Grass says he'll support any player who opts out: 'We'll have some who do, and I respect that'

Jacksonville State coach John Grass says some of his players have asked about opting out of the football season, if it is played.
Grass says if they want to do so, Jacksonville State will support them "100 percent" in their choice.
"They have concerns," Grass said. "They have expressed the idea of opting out. I don't think any of our guys want to do that, but it's a case of we'll have some who do, and I respect that."
Several players from across the country have announced they're opting out of the season because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, including Auburn's Chandler Wooten and Traivon Leonard.
Grass said nobody has told him they're definitely opting out of the season.
"We've tried to council and support those guys as much as possible because unfortunately the circumstances that we're in, in 2020, we're putting them in a bad situation," Grass said. "When you have to put an 18- to 22-year-old into making decisions like they're having to make, it's kind of tough."
Grass said players don't have all the information they should have, including how the NCAA will treat those who opt out.
"I think it ought to be more defined about what does opting out look like — things like eligibility," he said. "There is some speculation that some literature will come out on that, possibly this week. It probably should've been put out this summer to prepare players and the program for what they're facing right now."
Grass added that he and his staff will try to help any players who ask for input in opting out, "and by no means, will we try to talk them into one way or another."
"It's tough to make a decision that you have to make when you don't have all the facts," Grass said. "We've tried our best to give our guys the facts as they come out. And, it's still hard to make a decision. ...
"It's different from an NFL guy making a decision. An NFL guy, he's a grown man. He's making a living. He's got plenty of money. If he opts out, he still gets paid. Not as much as they would get paid."
He added, "If you want to stay with the team, we'll make a decision on your playing and what you do and all those things. But, definitely, if you have a guy who wants to opt out and go home and not go through with the season, we'll support that guy 100 percent. It's tough on an 18- to 22-year-old to have to make that decision."
Jacksonville State announced today it is suspending preseason practice until Monday, which is the day before classes start. Players are scheduled to report back to practice Sunday, as many of the rest of the students are doing.
Grass said the decision is due to the "uncertainty of the fall schedule."
Asked how he and his team are managing, he joked, "We're hanging in there like an ol' rusty fish hook. That's about all you can do these days."