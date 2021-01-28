JSU's Grass on practicing in January: 'It's different, there's no doubt'

Football practice in January is normally reserved for teams making deep runs in the NFL playoffs, but nothing about the last 10½ months has been normal.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jacksonville State was limited to a four-game fall schedule against non-conference opponents.
After a 91-day break, JSU returned to practice Saturday to prepare for a seven-game Ohio Valley Conference schedule this spring.
The Gamecocks worked in shells Tuesday and Wednesday and were scheduled to practice in full pads for the first time Thursday.
“January 27th is kind of like the twilight zone,” JSU head coach John Grass said by phone after Wednesday’s practice. “It’s different, there’s no doubt.”
Luckily for the Gamecocks, they’re used to unusual circumstances.
Grass called this past August “different than any other I’ve been a part of.”
The Gamecocks had to adjust to COVID-19 protocols, forcing the team to “operate differently and find different ways to get ready,” according to Grass.
JSU’s coach said the Gamecocks even had to stop camp “a couple times” during the fall.
While none of those things were ideal, Grass believes those experiences could be beneficial this spring.
“I think the fall helped as far as kind of what we are doing right now,” he said.
JSU was one of only four of the nine football-playing OVC schools to compete in the fall. The Gamecocks went 3-1, dropping their opener at Florida State before rattling off three straight wins against Mercer, North Alabama and Florida International.
Eastern Kentucky was 3-6, but the school announced during the summer that it won't play this spring. Austin Peay went 0-3, while Southeast Missouri played one game, losing to Southern Illinois 20-17.
Grass said his team has “looked pretty good” through four practices and attributed some of that success to the Gamecocks’ four-game fall slate.
“We were ahead of the game just having played in the fall. That kind of helped us be ready right now,” he said. “I think we’ve looked pretty good execution-wise. We look like we are ahead, so hopefully that will hold true.”
Of Saturday’s first practice, Grass said, “You couldn’t have dialed up a better day.”
The Gamecocks have had good luck so far, but Grass acknowledged that weather could impact practices moving forward.
It’s just one of many differences they’ll have to deal with this spring.
“We know we’re going to deal with a little weather as we move along, maybe not as bad as some other people across the country, but you’ve just got to hope that you hit it right and don’t hit a lot of rain and days that you can’t get out” Grass said. “It’s a huge advantage for teams that have an indoor facility. They don’t miss days. You’d love to have an indoor facility where you know you aren’t going to miss days. I think, preparation-wise, the teams that are going to be more prepared are the teams that hit it kind of lucky and fortunate that they have good weather.”