JSU's Cangelosi ditches long hair, but leadership remains

ATLANTA — Jacksonville State center Zack Cangelosi looked like a new man when he showed up to ASUN Media Day on Friday.
In some ways, maybe he was, considering he recently donated 12 to 14 inches of his hair to a facility that makes wigs for kids with cancer.
“It was really cool,” Cangelosi said. “Obviously, that was the goal behind growing it out, and then I figured as I’m getting older, it is time for a change. As my life changes, might as well.”
The center has been through almost as many transformations as his hair has during recent years.
His Jacksonville State career started when he walked on back in 2017. In the 2020-21 season, he started all 13 contests and was named to the All-OVC second team.
Then on Friday, he was one of two players chosen to represent the Gamecocks.
“It means a lot to me, at least personally, that they have the trust that I will represent the school the right way. … Especially coming from being a walk-on,” Cangelosi said. “You never expect to get to do anything like this. So the chance to do it is really cool.”
Of course, Cangelosi and his hair wouldn’t have made it this far without the support of his siblings, especially Cangelosi hair-champion, Abby, who taught him how to twist his hair up in a towel Cangelosi could wear around the house while his hair dried.
The 6-foot-3, 300-pound center knows he might get teased a little for his hair-drying routine now that the secret is out, but it won’t be the first time his hair caused a stir. His brothers, Isaiah and James, used to tease him about his long hair when he first started growing it out.
In fairness to them, Cangelosi said it did look a lot like a helmet early on, but the offensive lineman is quick to add that both brothers quickly began letting their hair grow out as well, so much so that Cangelosi now has the shortest cut out of all his four siblings, including his other sister Sierra.
When asked why he didn’t finish his career out with his signature look, Cangelosi has an easy answer.
“It got to the point that when I sit back I couldn’t move my head because it would get caught in the chair,” Cangelosi said. “I figured it was about time.”
The circumstances surrounding Cangelosi’s big day were even more unique considering Friday was also his 23rd birthday. One he hopes to finish with a big slice of cookie cake or all-chocolate cake if his family goes the more traditional route.
Of course, the festivities on Friday weren’t always so sweet for Cangelosi or the Gamecocks. The school was picked to finish fourth of six teams in the preseason coaches’ poll, and the Gamecocks were the only school without an offensive player on the preseason all-conference team.
Cangelosi doesn’t put a ton of value on preseason lists but said it did bother him that none of his teammates were recognized.
“Guys like (receiver) PJ Wells, (tight end) Sean Brown, Pat Jackson at running back, Zion (Webb) even at quarterback,” Cangelosi said. “Guys like that, they all deserve to be here, and there are more guys that I didn’t mention, but again I think they’d say the same thing. That as long as we go out and do our job and win games, it doesn’t mean anything to them.”
Friday’s events were just the latest piece of motivation for a Jacksonville State offense, that according to the offensive players themselves, failed to live up to its potential for much of spring practice.
“Our potential is through the roof,” Cangelosi said. “We can go as far as we are willing to work and push for. … I think absolutely we have the potential to be one of the best offenses in the country. It just is going to be a matter of how we execute.”
That execution will likely reflect, either strongly or poorly, on the team’s leadership this season. In that regard, Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez has no doubt that Cangelosi and defensive end Jaylen Swain are up to the job.
“When the coaches aren’t around, we need leadership, and out of these two we probably have the top guys in our program to lead their sides of ball,” Rodriguez said.
The first-year Jacksonville State coach said the only times during his 25-year head coaching career that the leadership from his players has been anything short of exceptional was during those initial seasons with a new program.
However, this group at Jacksonville State seems to be ahead of schedule.
“And out of all the places I’ve been to this was like the fastest that we could, I think, be able to identify the leadership,” Rodriguez said.