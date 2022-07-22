 Skip to main content
JSU's Cangelosi ditches long hair, but leadership remains

Zack Cangelosi

JSU center Zach Cangelosi speaks at ASUN Media Day in Atlanta on Friday.

 Brandon Phillips/JSU Photo

ATLANTA — Jacksonville State center Zack Cangelosi looked like a new man when he showed up to ASUN Media Day on Friday.

In some ways, maybe he was, considering he recently donated 12 to 14 inches of his hair to a facility that makes wigs for kids with cancer.

