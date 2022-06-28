JSU women's hoops team camp draws potential students, players to campus

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville State women’s basketball program hosted a team camp this past Monday through Thursday and an elite camp Friday and Saturday.
These camps allow high school athletes to compete during the summer in preparation for the upcoming winter season. The camps also give the coaching staff for JSU women's basketball a chance to see a multitude of talented recruits from all over.
The team camp included teams from all over the state of Alabama and other southeastern states. Some local teams included Spring Garden, Piedmont, Oxford, Ranburne and Ragland. Other teams from around the state of Alabama included Hazel Green, Sparkman, Guntersville, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Vestavia Hills, and more.
Schools from Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi and Louisiana made the trip to Jacksonville for a chance to play some teams they normally would not face. North Paulding, North Forsyth, Model, Hiram and Temple high schools all came from Georgia to play in the team camp. Rockvale High School traveled from Tennessee, Pascagoula High School traveled from Mississippi, and West Feliciana High School traveled from Louisiana.
“I think the more teams from different areas we have come in makes it interesting for the teams we do have that are relatively local to play people from outside of the area,” JSU women’s head coach Rick Pietri said. “I know for us also, it’s a good opportunity to get our eyes kids that maybe we might not have ordinarily gotten our eyes on, so we can get a closer look at them and ultimately offer them scholarships even.
“For a variety of reasons it’s really nice to be able to have a diverse group of teams to be a part of our team camp. I think that we had that this year.”
Jacksonville State’s president, Don Killingsworth, was in attendance for some of the games.
“It’s always nice when we get potential future JSU students here on campus,” Killingsworth said. “Coach Pietri and his staff put the good word out to come over here and play one another. It looks like we’ve had a lot of good talent here over these past few days. Anytime we get potential students here on campus it’s a good thing because they can see what all we have here to offer at JSU and hopefully they’ll choose to come here for college.”
On Friday and Saturday, the Jacksonville State women’s basketball team held an elite camp. This camp has individuals rather than teams come to campus and learn from head coach Rick Pietri, his staff, and student athletes who play for the university.
The campers learn techniques used by JSU’s team and then compete in both three-on-three games and full five-on-five competitions. Campers have the option to stay on campus in a dorm as well if they are participating in both days to give them the feeling as to what it is like as a college athlete.
“The thing about elite camp in particular,” Pietri said, “is the fact that we actually work with them. Team camp is basically just games, but elite camp we actually go through some drill work. Then we have them play pick up because obviously they’re not with their teams, they’re with a bunch of other players from other areas.
"It’s really good for us to be able to interact with them for an extended period of time. We have had several players come out of our elite camp who get scholarships and ultimately come here to be a part of our program. That’s why we continue to have the camp.”