JSU women's golf: Four Gamecocks win scholar honors, including White Plains' Dyar

Four Jacksonville State women's golfers have won national academic awards, including White Plains High School graduate Layne Dyar.
The Women's Golf Coaches Association has honored JSU's Ana Perez Altuna, Claire Vermette, Valentina Curet and Dyar as 2019-20 All-American Scholars.
According to a news release, those four helped JSU compile a team 3.67 grade point average, including 3.81 during the spring semester. The spring semester number was tops among JSU's 17 sports, while the overall number was second.
Athletes had to maintain a 3.50 grade point average over the academic year to be eligible for the WGCA's scholar team.
Dyar had a 3.67 this past year. She graduated with a finance degree and a 3.92 grade point average. She has indicated she will accept the NCAA Division I Council's offer of an extra year of eligibility to any spring sports athlete whose season was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She will work on her Master's degree.
Vermette, a rising junior, has a 4.0 for her JSU career. She made All-Ohio Valley Conference both years as well and was the league's 2019 Freshman of the Year.
Curet, a junior, had a 3.91 during the year, including 4.0 in the fall. She majors in applied manufacturing and engineering. Her overall grade point average is 3.83.
Perez Altuna had a 3.81 grade point average for the year, including 4.0 in the spring. Her cumulative figure is 3.67 through three years at JSU.