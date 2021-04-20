JSU women's golf: Dyar helps Gamecocks win first OVC title since 2012

Layne Dyar returned for one more year of Jacksonville State women's golf, and now she has a championship ring to show for it.
Dyar is a fifth-year senior, and the spring 2020 season was supposed to be her final one at JSU, but COVID-19 intervened and forced the cancelation of spring sports. Dyar took advantage of the NCAA's blanket waiver for athletes and made her new senior year count.
Dyar was part of a JSU team that posted the best 54-hole score in Ohio Valley Conference tournament history Tuesday. That gave the Gamecocks the OVC title by 24 strokes over Eastern Kentucky. It's JSU's sixth OVC women's golf title and first since 2012, and the Gamecocks will advance to an NCAA regional.
The NCAA field will be announced April 28 on the Golf Channel at 1 p.m. CT. The NCAA Regionals will be May 10-12 and take place in Baton Rouge, La.; Columbus, Ohio; Louisville; and Stanford, Calif. The national championship will be May 21-26 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.
The Gamecocks posted a three-day score of 861 on the par-72, 6,029-yard Highlands Course at Hampton Cove on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. JSU's Berta Sanchez won the individual title by three strokes over teammate Ana Perez Altuna.
Sanchez's final-round 66 tied for the lowest single round in OVC championship history and made her the fifth JSU medalist in the school's 18-year run in the OVC. She was voted the league's freshman and golfer of the year. She's the only player in conference history to win golfer of the year, freshman of the year and the tournament championship all in the same season.
Dyar, a White Plains High School graduate, shot her best round of the tournament Tuesday with a final-round 74 that capped a 226, which was good for 10th place.
Altuna finished with a final-round 72, capping a 4-under 212 that was four shots better than the next golfer in the field.
Claire Vermette finished in a tie for fifth with a 2-over 218, with the help of a final-round 74 on Tuesday.
Sanchez, Altuna and Vermette made the all-tournament team.
Junior Valentina Curet finished ninth after a final-round 77 capped her 225.