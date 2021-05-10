JSU women's basketball: Pietri adds new assistant coach

For the first time in six years, Jacksonville State has added a new assistant coach to its women's basketball staff.
Rabun Wright is joining head coach Rick Pietri's staff after spending the past three seasons as an assistant coach at Florida SouthWestern State College. She replaces Eryc Pittman, who left JSU after six seasons to join Austin Peay's women's basketball staff under new coach Brittany Young.
Wright joins a staff that includes assistant coaches Eric Wise and Altherias Warmley, who have been with Pietri since he came to JSU in 2013.
While with FSW, the Buccaneers won three straight Suncoast Conference championships and received back-to-back bids into the NJCAA tournament.
In 2020, she was named one of four finalists for the World Exposure NJCAA Assistant Coach of the Year.
Before FSW, she spent two seasons as a graduate assistant at NCAA Division II Shorter University.
Before beginning her college coaching career, she spent time overseas working with multiple sports ministry programs in Malta, Italy and Germany, according to a JSU news release.
Wright played at North Alabama from 2012-2015. In addition, during the summer of her sophomore year, Rabun worked as a media manager for the basketball venue at the National Special Olympic Games. Wright graduated Cum Laude from UNA with a Bachelor of Science in mass communications with a concentration in broadcast journalism. She earned a master's degree from Shorter in business administration (sports management).