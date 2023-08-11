 Skip to main content
JSU women's basketball: Gamecocks fill final open spot on coaching staff

Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

Rick Pietri has filled out his women's basketball staff at Jacksonville State.

The JSU head coach announced through the school that former Clemson player Destiny Thomas has joined his program as an assistant coach.

