JSU women's basketball: Gamecocks fill final open spot on coaching staff

Rick Pietri has filled out his women's basketball staff at Jacksonville State.
The JSU head coach announced through the school that former Clemson player Destiny Thomas has joined his program as an assistant coach.
JSU lost two of its three assistant coaches during the off-season, including Rabun Wright (now at Pepperdine) and Altherias Warmley (retired). One spot was filled earlier this summer when Pietri hired former South Alabama assistant coach Ka'Vonne Towns.
Thomas spent last season as an assistant coach at Anderson (S.C.) University, a Division II program. The team went 18-13 and reached the South Atlantic Conference championship game. Thomas also was a graduate assistant at Tulane for one season in 2021-22.
She spent four seasons at Clemson and appeared in 119 games, helping the Tigers to the NCAA tournament in 2019 and the WNIT in 2021.
"While a young coach, Destiny brings some great experience to our program at a variety of levels," Pietri said in a news release from the school. "Having played at a major college level, graduate assisted at a successful high mid-major program, and spent a year coaching at a strong Division II program, Destiny brings with her exposure to a number of different ways to be successful. We look forward to her contributing to our program in several ways."
A native of Pelham, Ga., she earned a bachelor's degree from Clemson in three years. She added a master's degree in 2021.
Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.
