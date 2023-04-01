 Skip to main content
JSU women's basketball: Assistant coach Warmley steps down

Altherias Warmley

Altherias Warmley 

 JSU Photo

Longtime Jacksonville State assistant coach Altherias Warmley has stepped down from her position with the school's women's basketball squad.

She spent 10 seasons with JSU. She also was a head coach at Alabama A&M for 11 years and an assistant at Middle Tennessee for eight years and UAB, her alma mater, for three years.