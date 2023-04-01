JSU women's basketball: Assistant coach Warmley steps down

Longtime Jacksonville State assistant coach Altherias Warmley has stepped down from her position with the school's women's basketball squad.
She spent 10 seasons with JSU. She also was a head coach at Alabama A&M for 11 years and an assistant at Middle Tennessee for eight years and UAB, her alma mater, for three years.
She announced her decision through Facebook.
"I can truly say the Lord ordered my steps through an amazing career! I’m not done yet! Just taking some time to see what the next chapter holds for me," Warmley said in her post. "To all of the young ladies I’ve had the pleasure of coaching, you were the reason so many coaches sacrificed so much of their life for you … continue to take what you have learned through the great sport of basketball to pour into this world because this world needs you!
"To my fellow coaches, you rock! Continue to positively impact the lives of our young people! To the game of basketball, I say THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU for my journey.
Rick Pietri, the JSU women's basketball coach for the past 10 years, wrote his own tribute to Warmley on Facebook.
"Her contributions to the staff were vital to the successes we experienced on the court but also in the classroom as well over the last 10 seasons," he posted. "Coach Warmley is the consummate professional and has been a great example to the young women in our program.
"I’m so grateful that she shared part of her over 30 years in coaching at the D-1 level with me and our staff at JSU. Good things ultimately come to those who deserve it.
"Altherias Warmley deserves good things moving forward. Unquestionably."