JSU women's basketball: After putting up numbers against Gamecocks, Troy transfer Shaw joins them

Jacksonville State has added transfer Shawnta Shaw to its women’s basketball roster.
Shaw is a 5-foot-2 guard who played the past two seasons at Troy. She will have to sit out the 2020-21 season and will have two years of eligibility after that.
Shaw played in 17 games last season for Troy, which won the Sun Belt Conference regular-season title. She averaged 0.9 points and 0.6 rebounds and compiled 12 assists.
As a freshman, she appeared in 26 games and averaged 2.3 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
Coincidentally, she had a season-high six points and five rebounds as a freshman in Troy’s 89-63 win at Jacksonville State. In her sophomore season, Troy won 94-64 at home against JSU, and Shaw had career highs in points (11), minutes (23) and steals (four).
Newcomers eligible for JSU next season are freshman Keiara Griffin and juniors Imari Martin, Kyra Williams and Kaiya Burnett as well as Southern Mississippi transfer Kennedy Gavin who sat out last year.