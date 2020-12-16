JSU women: With Yamia Johnson playing another strong game, Gamecocks roll past Samford

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville State won 63-46 over Samford on Wednesday, but there was a moment early in the second half when the Gamecocks were struggling just to hold a lead.
Samford's Annie Ramil sank a basket as the Bulldogs clawed to within two. That's when JSU's Yamia Johnson showed why she's the most improved player on the team.
Johnson drew a foul and sank both free throws. After a teammate made a foul shot, and a Samford basket, Johnson drilled a 3-pointer. Samford got two free throws of its own, but Johnson answered with another 3-pointer.
JSU led 39-32 and remained in charge the rest of the way.
Johnson, a 5-foot-11 junior who plays on the wing, finished with 14 points as she was an efficient 4-of-6 from behind the arc. She played her typical solid defense, and for good measure, she grabbed a career-high nine rebounds.
"Last year, my sophomore year, I had a pretty rough year," Johnson said. "I got injured, and I gained a lot of weight. I wasn't at my best. In the off-season, I've focused on getting back to my old self and getting my confidence."
JSU (3-2) is only five games into its schedule, but Johnson's numbers already are much improved from a year ago. She averaged 8.1 points a game last year and shot 32 percent from the field, including 30 percent from 3-point range. This year, those numbers are 16.6, 46 and 44.
"She has taken a major step forward," JSU coach Rick Pietri said. "Yamia was not a strong defender in our program, but she has raised the level of her game to where she's a solid defender. Offensively, she's playing with a different level of confidence."
After last season, when Johnson met with Pietri in an end-of-the year meeting, she spoke about making a commitment to being a better player.
"She said, 'I've got to be better,'" Pietri said. "I know I can be better than that. She was really committed to improving herself and making herself better. I'll be honest — I've had other players say that to me, and there hasn't been this much growth. But, in Yamia's case, her growth has been outstanding."
Pietri added that Johnson has figured out how to respond to adversity. If she starts slow or has a bad game, she isn't going to slide downhill.
"In her first two years here, I never questioned her heart," Pietri said. "Her heart was always in the right place. She just couldn't get her mind in the right place. Now, she's got her mind in a similar direction as her heart."
What to know
—Imari Martin came off the bench and scored 12 points while sinking three 3-pointers.
—Senior post player Jessie Day struggled with fouls all game and spent only 13 minutes on the court, but 6-3 sophomore Winnie Kuimi played 17 minutes in relief and compiled eight points and five rebounds.
—Samford fell to 1-6, but five of those losses came to Alabama, Auburn, Kentucky, Indiana and the OVC's best team, Tennessee-Martin. Those five were 18-3 going into Wednesday, with one of the losses coming when Kentucky beat Indiana.
Who said
—Pietri on JSU making 13 of 21 foul shots, which is 61 percent and a bit better than the 53-percent clip for the season: "We've been shooting terribly from the free throw line. We were better than terrible today, but we have a long way to go."
—Pietri on the job Kuimi did against Samford 6-2 senior Natalie Armstrong, who had 13 points on 4-of-14 shooting: "Armstrong is a big, strong post player who has great skill. She's a career over-50 percent shooter, and today, she was 4-for-14. I thought Winnie frustrated her because of Winnie's size and she was very mobile defensively. She frustrated her on the other end, too, because she drew fouls from her."
Next up
—JSU (3-2) will play its final non-conference game Monday at Ole Miss. After that, the Gamecocks are scheduled to play 19 straight OVC games.