JSU women: With three coronavirus-postponements rescheduled, Gamecocks have busy February schedule

JSU head coach Rick Pietri and senior Jessie Day (23) face a busy schedule. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

With a revamped schedule because of coronavirus-related postponements, the Jacksonville State women's basketball team will have to close the season with 11 games over a 24-day period.

Because of COVID-19 contact-tracing protocols, the Gamecocks' three games scheduled for the past week were postponed. That included home games against Morehead State and Eastern Kentucky this past weekend and a road game today at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.

The Ohio Valley Conference is responsible for rescheduling league games, and the conference has done so with all three JSU games.

The Gamecocks (8-4, 5-3 OVC) will host Morehead State on Feb. 9 and Eastern Kentucky on Feb. 15. The trip to SIUE is set for Feb. 22.

The Gamecocks are scheduled to return from quarantine on Thursday at Tennessee-Martin, which is in first place in the OVC standings.

After that, JSU will have one day of rest between games seven times and two days in three instances.

JSU's remaining schedule:

Feb. 4, at UT Martin

Feb. 6, at Southeast Missouri

Feb. 9, vs. Morehead State

Feb. 11, vs. Eastern Illinois

Feb. 13, vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville

Feb. 15, vs. Eastern Kentucky

Feb. 18, at Belmont

Feb. 20, at Tennessee State

Feb. 22, at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville

Feb. 25, vs. Murray State

Feb. 27, vs. Austin Peay

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

