Jacksonville State held a one-point lead with 2:54 to play but couldn't make it hold up in a 52-49 loss at Eastern Illinois on Thursday.
Brianna Perry's foul shots gave JSU a 46-45 advantage but EIU's Grace Lenox scored on a layup with 2:33 to play, drew a foul and made the free throw for a 48-46 lead. Lenox made a 3-pointer with 1:05 to play for a 51-46 advantage, and JSU couldn't catch up.
With 47 seconds left, the Gamecocks' Rayven Pearson made a basket, drew a foul and sank the foul shot to cut EIU's lead to 51-49. JSU made a turnover on its next possession. EIU's Karle Pace then made one of two foul shots with 3.2 seconds left. JSU tried to run a play for a last-second 3-pointer, but another turnover ended JSU's last chance.
Four to know
—Rayven Pearson scored a team-high 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds to pace JSU in both categories. She played 35 minutes and added a pair of assists and a steal.
—Perry pitched in eight points off the bench in 21 minutes of playing time. She pulled down two rebounds and made a pair of steals.
—McKenna Lawrence, who has played little this year because of a broken ankle in the preseason, got in the game for 13 minutes and made a pair of 3-pointers to finish with six points. She also had a steal. She has played in only six games this season, but 15 of her 18 points this year have come in the last two contests.
—Jacksonville State (14-14, 8-9 OVC) is now in seventh place, depending on what Murray State (12-15, 8-8) does at Morehead tonight. A Murray State loss would push the Gamecocks back into a tie for sixth place. JSU likely will need a win Saturday in its regular-season finale at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (12-15, 7-9) to clinch a spot in the league tournament. Only the top eight qualify. EIU (11-17, 5-12) already is eliminated from the race.