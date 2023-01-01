 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU women: With ASUN play starting Monday, Pietri has good things to say about his team

jsu v asu womens basketball 008 tw.jpg

Shawnta Shaw is averaging 12.8 points a game.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — After some early struggles, the Jacksonville State women's basketball team is beginning ASUN Conference play at the right time.

The Gamecocks have won four straight, and their 7-4 non-conference record is better than everyone in the ASUN, except for perennial power Florida Gulf Coast, which went 12-2.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.