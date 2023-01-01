JSU women: With ASUN play starting Monday, Pietri has good things to say about his team

JACKSONVILLE — After some early struggles, the Jacksonville State women's basketball team is beginning ASUN Conference play at the right time.
The Gamecocks have won four straight, and their 7-4 non-conference record is better than everyone in the ASUN, except for perennial power Florida Gulf Coast, which went 12-2.
In the NCAA's NET rankings, JSU is ranked third among the 14 ASUN schools playing women's basketball. The Gamecocks are No. 120 nationally, while Florida Gulf Coast is No. 73, and Jacksonville is No. 74. Central Arkansas (5-6), which will host JSU on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in their ASUN opener, is No. 325.
"I feel as good about where we are as a team now as I've felt all year," JSU coach Rick Pietri said. "There are still things to improve. I don't like how we start games. We've had some slow starts in three of our last four games.
"But we've been responsive. We've been competitive. And, I think now that starting Monday we start playing for something tangible, I have to hope that's going to wire us a little tighter, and I hope we'll be more responsive at the beginning of games."
JSU is coming off a productive road swing in which they won three straight, and the Gamecocks’ defense looked especially good. In the Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic, JSU beat Utah Tech 68-50 and Campbell (N.C.) 59-47. Then this past Thursday, JSU traveled to Chattanooga and won 59-51.
Utah Tech (9-4) is averaging 80.2 points a game. Campbell (7-6) scored fewer than 47 points in only three other games this season. Chattanooga (8-7) scored fewer than 51 points only once this year — in a 69-39 loss to Tennessee.
JSU is allowing only 53.8 points a game, which is well ahead as the best in the ASUN.
"Since we made the Las Vegas trip, we've been locked in defensively," Pietri said. "My only thing is that I wish we would be shooting it a little bit better, but defensively, I feel really good about where we're at right now."
Still, JSU is doing one thing well offensively that Pietri appreciates — the points are spread out. All five starters are averaging at least 7.8 points a game: point guard Shawnta Shaw (12.8), guard Imari Martin (11.8), Kyra Williams (8.9), forward Kennedy Gavin (8.2) and forward Keiara Griffin (7.8). Reserves Nekiyah Thompson (7.2) and Brooklyn McDaniel (5.5) are contributing to the scoring off the bench as well.
"The nice thing about this team is a different player could hurt our opponent every night," he said. "We don't don't have one person who you've got to stop. If you stop one, somebody else could emerge and hurt you. That's what I like about our team. Scoring can come from different spots."
JSU's four losses have come to Georgia and Ole Miss of the Southeastern Conference, a one-point road loss to East Tennessee State, and a home loss to Davidson.
"I think losing can create lessons, and we've learned some lessons from the games we've lost," Pietri said.
He added, "I think our team digested those lessons, and that's why we're playing better now than we were earlier."
JSU won the ASUN West Division a year ago, but the ASUN isn't splitting women's basketball into divisions this year. It's 14 teams all fighting for the same championship.
Each team will play 18 ASUN games, including one against each of the other 13 teams and an additional game against five others. For the Gamecocks, the five opponents they'll play twice this year include Lipscomb, Kennesaw State, Central Arkansas, North Alabama and Stetson.
