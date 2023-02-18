JSU women: Williams scores 20, but Gamecocks fall in overtime

Kyra Williams put together her second straight sterling offensive game for the Jacksonville State women's basketball team, but it wasn't enough in a 59-53 overtime loss at Jacksonville University.
Williams poured in 20 points, which is her second-best output of the season. She was coming off a 15-point game in a win at North Florida, which was her top contest since scoring a season-high 22 in a win Jan. 7 against Queens.
Against Jacksonville, Williams' biggest basket came with 2:23 left in regulation when she hit a 3-pointer for a 50-46 lead. After that, however, JSU didn't score another point. Four shots at the basket failed to go down.
For Jacksonville, Seraphine Bastin and Shynia Jackson each hit two free throws for a 50-50 tie.
In overtime, Jacksonville struck first with a 3-pointer from Jalisa Dunlap. Bastin added a foul shot with 3:05 to play for a 54-50 lead.
Williams answered with a 3-pointer off a pass from Masengo Mutanda to cut the margin to one. Bastin made two more foul shots, and Williams tried a potential tying 3-pointer with 1:23 to go, but it missed.
Jacksonville closed out the game with three more free throws.
About midway through the overtime period, senior guard Nekiyah Thompson fell to the ground and got hurt. According to a university reliease, she seemed to make contact with a cameraperson sitting behind the basket. The release said both training staffs tended to Thompson before medical personnel took her to a local hospital.
"First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with Nekiyah Thompson," JSU head coach Rick Pietri said in the release. "I love that kid. She's put her body on the line for us time and time again. We lost the game, but we may have lost a lot more."
—JSU (14-12, 7-8 ASUN) remains in seventh place in the league standings. The Gamecocks trail sixth-place Kennesaw State (12-14, 8-7) by a game. Only three league games remain, and Kennesaw holds the tiebreaker over JSU.
—Mutanda finished with 15 points and three rebounds.
—Shawnta Shaw had seven points, five rebounds and four assists.
—Kennedy Gavin, the Gamecocks' leading scorer with 12.3 points a game, struggled with fouls and finished with two on 1-of-5 shooting. She fouled out while playing onlhy 15 minutes.
—JSU will host Stetson (12-16, 6-9 ASUN) on Thursday at 6 p.m. and Florida Gulf Coast (25-3, 13-1) on Saturday at 4 p.m. The Gamecocks will wrap up the regular season at Stetson on March 1 at noon.
