JSU women: Williams scores 20, but Gamecocks fall in overtime

JSU_queens BC65.jpg

JSU’s Kyra Williams had 20 points against Jacksonville University.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Kyra Williams put together her second straight sterling offensive game for the Jacksonville State women's basketball team, but it wasn't enough in a 59-53 overtime loss at Jacksonville University.

Williams poured in 20 points, which is her second-best output of the season. She was coming off a 15-point game in a win at North Florida, which was her top contest since scoring a season-high 22 in a win Jan. 7 against Queens.

