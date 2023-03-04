 Skip to main content
JSU women: 'We flat out couldn't guard them,' as Gamecocks fall in ASUN tourney

JSU_queens BC59.jpg

JSU head coach Rick Pietri saw his team lose in the first round of the ASUN tournament.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Jacksonville State has built a reputation as one of the ASUN Conference's top defensive teams, but the Gamecocks’ strength abandoned them Saturday afternoon.

As a result, eighth-seeded JSU saw its women's basketball season end with a disappointing 82-73 loss to seventh-seeded Kennesaw State in the ASUN tournament's opening round. Second-seeded Liberty University hosted this game. While Kennesaw State (15-15) will play the hosts in a second-round game Sunday, JSU (16-14) is headed home for the off-season.

