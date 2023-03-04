JSU women: 'We flat out couldn't guard them,' as Gamecocks fall in ASUN tourney

Jacksonville State has built a reputation as one of the ASUN Conference's top defensive teams, but the Gamecocks’ strength abandoned them Saturday afternoon.
As a result, eighth-seeded JSU saw its women's basketball season end with a disappointing 82-73 loss to seventh-seeded Kennesaw State in the ASUN tournament's opening round. Second-seeded Liberty University hosted this game. While Kennesaw State (15-15) will play the hosts in a second-round game Sunday, JSU (16-14) is headed home for the off-season.
"For someone like me who takes pride in defense, I'm embarrassed by our defensive performance," JSU coach Rick Pietri said by phone outside his team's locker room.
The Gamecocks are third among the league's 14 teams in field goal percentage allowed. They're second in defensive efficiency and 3-point field goal percentage defense. Only league champion Florida Gulf Coast rated better defensively.
And yet, against Kennesaw State on Saturday …
"We flat out couldn't guard them," Pietri said. "Defense has been a calling card of who we are, but we couldn't stop them."
On offense, JSU put together one of its best games of the season. The Gamecocks scored more than 73 in only four other games this season. But after a hot first half in which they built a 43-40 lead, their shooting cooled. Kennesaw State's didn't.
The Gamecocks wasted a career-high performance by fifth-year senior Shawnta Shaw, who poured in 20 points. Also, fifth-year senior Imari Martin, who has struggled at times with an injured ankle, managed 20 points, which is her most since she had 24 against Samford in November.
Maybe a sign of how this one was destined to end up came in the closing seconds of the third quarter. Kennesaw State had forged ahead 63-60 on Stacie Jones' second-chance jumper with six seconds to go.
But Shaw drew a foul on a 3-point attempt with a second left. She missed all three foul shots.
In the fourth period, Kennesaw State gradually built its lead as JSU sank only four baskets — three on 3-point tries by Martin.
JSU never could figure out how to slow Kennesaw State, which is now 3-0 this season against the Gamecocks.
"I have to give Kennesaw State credit," Pietri said. "They've got really good players."
Jah'che Whitfield, a second-team all-ASUN pick this week, led with 25 points. Point guard Amani Johnson, a third-team pick, compiled 11 points and eight assists.
Prencis Harden added 16 points and nine rebounds, and post player Stacie Jones won her matchup with JSU's Kennedy Gavin, a second-team all-ASUN selection, by producing 17 points and nine rebounds.
Gavin finished her career with four points and four rebounds.
—With the 16-14 record, JSU put together its third straight winning season. This is also the fifth time in six years the Gamecocks finished at least at .500. JSU also had at least a .500 mark in conference play for the sixth straight year.
—Kyra Williams, a fifth-year senior, finished with 10 points, three rebounds and three assists. She finished her final college season with 8.2 points a game.
—Nekiyah Thompson had seven points off the bench.
—Keiara Griffin had four points and three rebounds, while Masengo Mutanda added four points and four rebounds.
—Pietri on the game Martin had: "What I am happy about today is how Imari Martin played offensively. She's really struggled, but today, she really showed up on the offensive end. She looked like the old Imari Martin."
—Pietri on how Shaw played: "Shawnta Shaw really put forth a good game offensively. She started the season well but struggled in conference play. How she played today was closer to how she played in the non-conference portion of the schedule."
