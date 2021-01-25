JSU women: Usual Gamecock defensive effort puts JSU back in win column

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State worked hard all off-season to get better at putting the ball in the basket, but a Rick Pietri team is still all about the defense.
Monday night's 69-58 home win over Tennessee Tech provided the latest example of that.
Tech entered as the OVC's top shooting team, having made 45.7 percent of its shots in league games. JSU limited the Golden Eagles to 36.7 percent, and it got that high because they hit a handful of shots after the game already was decided.
Also, this was Tech's lowest point total against an OVC team this season. Maybe more significant is that JSU put together this kind of effort after coming back from road losses Thursday and Saturday, practicing Sunday afternoon and playing Monday. This was a makeup of a game postponed because of Tech succumbing to COVID-19 protocols.
"Our kids, particularly our veterans, understand how vital our effort on the defensive end is for us," Pietri said. "For our kids to condense all that like an accordion in one day, I think they deserve a tremendous amount of credit."
Maybe as important as the defensive effort was JSU's timely offense. At the beginning of the fourth quarter, Tech scored the first seven points. JSU was comfortably ahead by 18 points but in less than two minutes saw the advantage drop like a stone to 11.
Tech had switched to a zone, which appeared to bother the Gamecocks, and Pietri responded with a timeout.
"I told them, 'They're having a problem guarding you man-to-man right now, and they're going to stay in zone until somebody makes a shot. Somebody's got to make one,'" Pietri said. "And, I'll be doggone, the first possession, Yamia Johnson drops a 3. The second possession, Imari Martin drops a 3."
That put the Gamecocks up by 14 with about seven minutes to go, and after that, JSU (8-4, 5-3 OVC) sailed past Tech (7-5, 5-4), which had beaten the Gamecocks in Cookeville, Tenn., on a last-second shot in December.
What to know
—This was the 100th home game in Rick Pietri's eight years as JSU's head coach. The Gamecocks are 6-0 at home this season.
—The Gamecocks had five players score in double figures for the first time since January 2018: Taylor Hawks (15 points), Yamia Johnson (13), Kennedy Gavin (10), Keiara Griffin (10) and Imari Martin (10).
—Martin made 4 of 10, including 2 of 4 from behind the arc. In the previous four games, she had made 1 out of 20 from the field.
Who said
—Hawks on why Tech is so tough on offense: "All their guards can shoot, and so can their post (player). So you really have to be on their shooters and protect against the drive. That's what's so hard about this team. But, we handled it."
—Pietri on the defensive job by Gavin, a backup post player: "Might be the best defensive game that Kennedy Gavin has played since she's been here. We have some specific rules that we do that you can't do in pickup basketball. It takes some kids some time to digest it. Sometimes they digest different pieces at different times."
—Pietri on Martin breaking out of her shooting slump: "We encouraged her to start attacking because the 3-ball for the last four games, it was not going in. Get some diversity in her game, and as a result, it's yielded some positive results."
Next up
—JSU will take Tuesday off, then practice Wednesday for a Thursday home game against Morehead State.