JSU women: Two days after tough loss, Gamecocks sail past Queens

Jacksonville State Jax State JSU logo teaser
Courtesy photo

Two days after losing a 10-point lead late and falling in overtime at Liberty, the Jacksonville State women's basketball team came back with a vengeance Saturday.

The Gamecocks righted the ship by whacking Queens in a road game 87-63.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.