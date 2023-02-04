JSU women: Two days after tough loss, Gamecocks sail past Queens

Two days after losing a 10-point lead late and falling in overtime at Liberty, the Jacksonville State women's basketball team came back with a vengeance Saturday.
The Gamecocks righted the ship by whacking Queens in a road game 87-63.
Early in the second quarter, JSU led by only two before going on a 10-1 run. The Gamecocks never looked back.
Of the 13 players who saw action for JSU, 12 played at least 11 minutes.
JSU (12-10, 5-6 ASUN) is now tied for sixth in the league standings with Stetson and Kennesaw State. Although Queens (8-14, 3-8) has struggled this year, the Royals have scored wins over Stetson and Kennesaw State in the past two weeks.
Nekiyah Thompson paced JSU with 18 points in 17 minutes of playing time. She made 5 of 10 from the field and 7 of 9 from the free throw line. She also pulled down five rebounds, passed out two assists and added a steal.
Her points tied her career high. She also had 18 last season against AUM.
—Shawnta Shaw had 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting. She added three steals and a pair of assists.
—Kennedy Gavin scored 14 points and made all four of her foul shots. For the season, she is averaging a team-high 12.5 points a game and has made 79.4 percent of her free throws.
—JSU shot 52.5 percent from the field to Queens' 38.2. The Gamecocks also held a 42-27 rebounding edge.
—After two road games, JSU will play at home Thursday at 5:15 p.m. against Bellarmine and Saturday at 4 p.m. against Eastern Kentucky.
Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.