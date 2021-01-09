JSU women: Thompson's career-high 16 points lifts Gamecocks to fourth straight win

Nekiyah Thompson scored a career-high 16 points as the Jacksonville State women's basketball team beat Morehead State 69-56 for its fourth straight victory.
JSU improved to 6-2, including 3-1 in the Ohio Valley Conference. This marked the Gamecocks' second OVC road win in three days, after winning at Eastern Kentucky on Thursday.
JSU will return home this week and face Tennessee State on Thursday and Belmont on Saturday at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Four to know
--Thompson played 17 minutes and sank 6 of 8 from the field, including both of her attempts from behind the 3-point arc. She scored five of her points in the final 5:01.
--JSU trailed 12-5 after one quarter and 24-23 at halftime. To open the second half, Taylor Hawks hit a foul shot and a jumper, Kiana Johnson sank a jumper, and Keiara Griffin made a fast-break layup for a 30-24 lead. The Gamecocks never trailed again.
--Hawks scored a team-high 17 points, including 16 in the second half, and four rebounds and three assists. Kiana Johnson added 16 points, including 14 after halftime.
--Jessie Day scored only three points, but she pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds and passed out two assists while playing a team-high 33 minutes. Kennedy Gavin added seven rebounds.