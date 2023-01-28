JSU women: Thompson smiles, and Gamecocks win second straight

JACKSONVILLE — It's a good day for Jacksonville State women's basketball when Nekiyah Thompson leads the team in smiles.
She smiles when her team is winning. She smiles even more when she's making plays to help out.
She had plenty of reason to smile Saturday afternoon as Jacksonville State beat North Alabama 60-50. Thompson played her part in the victory with 12 points, four rebounds, four assists and no turnovers. She also blocked a shot. She played 23 minutes, and when she was on the court, JSU outscored UNA by 16 points.
It marked her second game back from a concussion — both victories. Before that, she missed three games because of concussion protocol — all three were losses.
"Oh, there is absolutely no question she makes a difference," JSU coach Rick Pietri said. Later, he added, "If she plays in those games, I'm not saying we would've won, but they would've looked a whole lot different."
On Saturday, Thompson made maybe her prototypical play about midway through the third quarter. Driving to the basket, she shook her defender and managed to get off a hurried shot. It missed, but in the scramble for the rebound, Thompson came out of a pack to pick it up. She tossed the ball out to teammate Imari Martin, who was open for a 3-point shot. Martin drained the 3-pointer for a 41-27 lead, and while Thompson headed down the floor, she did a running leap and smiled big.
UNA followed with a timeout, and Thompson practically skipped to the team huddle, again smiling big.
"I felt like today was fun," Thompson said. "We all played as one, and we had a good time out there."
Because of concussion protocol, Thompson missed a week and a half of practice. She didn't return until about mid-week this past week — just in time to play in JSU's Thursday win over Central Arkansas. She's still not in her regular game condition, but she said she's about 80 percent.
"I missed this a lot … minus the being-tired part," Thompson said, again with the smile. "Coming back, feeling the energy, the lights and all that, it's pretty cool."
It all added up to a much better day for JSU than Thursday. When the Gamecocks beat Central Arkansas 43-41, they made 19 turnovers, passed out eight assists and shot 31 percent. On Saturday, those numbers improved across the board: nine turnovers, 14 assists and 39 percent.
"One thing, we assisted on a lot of baskets tonight," Pietri said. "That's one of the things against Central Arkansas, we were so single-minded about how we went about things that we missed open people. Today, we did a much better job of finding open people and not forcing things. The turnover number was down, and the assist number was up because we got it to the open people."
What to know
—JSU's Kennedy Gavin, a 5-foot-11 fifth-year player, had 19 points and 10 rebounds as the Gamecocks outrebounded the Lions 46-34. In the past nine games, she is averaging 17.3 points and 9 rebounds a game.
—Imari Martin came off the bench for the second straight game and had 13 points and four rebounds. She made 3 of 8 from 3-point range. In the previous three games, she had made 1 of 12.
—Shawnta Shaw had six points, six rebounds, four assists and a pair of steals.
—The Gamecocks (11-9, 4-5 ASUN) are in seventh place. They'll be by themselves if Bellarmine loses to Florida Gulf Coast tonight.
Who said
—Pietri on Martin's performance: "Much, much better offensive game for Imari. Much, much better. Her numbers aren't elite, but they're solid in terms of what she put out there today. That's all we can ask for."
—Pietri on Gavin's day: "That's all-conference material."
—Pietri on the offense: "I thought we were much better in how we played offense today than we did on Thursday. That being said, I still think we left some points on the floor. We had some great opportunities, and we didn't convert. We clearly took care of it better. We only had nine turnovers. We made a decent percentage from the field — 40 is average in women's basketball, and we made 39. That's only one under average."
Next up
—JSU will play at Liberty (13-7, 7-2) on Thursday at 6 p.m. and at Queens (7-13, 2-7) on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Gamecocks beat Liberty in last season's ASUN tournament semifinals before falling to Florida Gulf Coast in the finals.