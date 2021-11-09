JSU women: Thompson lets it go from long range as Gamecocks entertain local kids with big win

JACKSONVILLE — About 800 local elementary school children got an afternoon off from school to watch the Jacksonville State women's basketball team play Tuesday, but it was the Gamecocks' Nekiyah Thompson who might've had the most fun.
Not only did she have a game-high 18 points as JSU polished off Division II Auburn-Montgomery 89-39 in its regular-season opener, but she also displayed a new-found 3-point shooting skill. She took four shots from behind the arc and made all four — she made only nine all last season.
But maybe the most fun came at halftime when game organizers played "Let It Go" from the movie "Frozen," and guess who was singing along as she warmed up with dribbling drills?
"I have a lot of little baby cousins, and when I used to babysit them, around the time it came out, we used to watch "Frozen" about five times a day," Thompson said with a big smile. "So, I just know it word by word. I know it by heart."
The children came as part of the Gamecocks' annual Education Day. Every year, the Gamecocks' women host the kids for an afternoon of basketball, although there was no event last year because of the pandemic.
Concerns about COVID-19 continue, which cut down the crowd from a high of about 1,500 about six years ago. The list of schools which allowed children to come included Alexandria, Saks, Pleasant Valley and Sacred Heart.
Area school students were treated during the Kids Education Day JSU vs AUM women basketball game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The different groups were spread out in JSU's coliseum, and they were given team posters. In addition, at least some of the children were chowing down on boxed lunches.
"Those young kids seemed happy to be here and engaged in the game, and there's no question our kids enjoyed the atmosphere," JSU coach Rick Pietri said.
At a home game, the players typically retreat immediately afterward to the locker room for a quick meeting with the coaches. This time, Pietri sent them back out to meet with the children. He was armed with a bundle of Sharpie markers, so his players could sign team posters that had been given out to the kids.
The Gamecocks' players ended up signing plenty of posters as well as caps, water bottles and even the backs of a few children's hands.
"It's one thing to look down and see the players playing; it's another thing to see them literally within feet from you," Pietri said. "For those young kids, for them not only to be able to watch them play but actually have a human interaction with them as well, it makes it more real. It makes it more authentic. So, it was important to me for our kids to provide those young people who came here with that experience."
Asked how many autographs she gave out, Thompson answered, "A lot."
"It was nice," she said. "It brought a nice energy. It was good to put on a show in front of them. It was nice to see them have fun. They're out of school. They're eating for free, so it was a good, little bit of entertainment for them."
Photos of the JSU vs AUM, Kids Education Day women's basketball game.
What to know
—Kennedy Gavin, a 6-foot-0 post player and a first-year starter, had 13 points and 13 rebounds for JSU. Shawnta Shaw had 10 points and five assists off the bench. Bre'Anna Rhodes had nine points.
—Guard Imari Martin had 14 points. In addition, she did as her coaches are asking and worked inside for some of her points. She drew three fouls and attempted five free throws, making four of them.
—Former Anniston High standout Allasha Dudley had six points for AUM and played 15 minutes before fouling out.
Who said
—Thompson on her long-range shooting: "I worked on it all off-season, because I knew we were going to need it. I tried to integrate it into my game last year at the end of the season. I just built upon that, and I came out with confidence, and it's all changed."
—Pietri on Thompson working to make herself a better 3-point shooter: "At the end of last year, we talked about the fact that she's a very good attacking guard, but we wanted her to be able to keep defenses more honest by being able to hit the 3 with a level of consistency. Nekiyah is a kid who's committed to playing the game. Even at our level, players have a different passion for it. Not every kid we have has the same level of passion for the game, and Nekiyah's passion for the game is exceptionally high."
Next up
—JSU will play five straight on the road, including Sunday at Davidson, Nov. 17 at Samford and Nov. 21 at Vanderbilt. On Nov. 26-27, JSU will play in the Georgia Southern Classic against Indiana State and South Carolina State.