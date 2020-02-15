JSU women: This time, Belmont gets big game from Harmeyer to fight off Gamecocks

Even with a strong fourth quarter, Jacksonville State couldn't score a second straight women's basketball upset of Belmont, the three-time defending OVC champions.
After beating the Bruins by 19 at home two weeks ago, Jacksonville State fell 61-49 at Belmont on Saturday afternoon.
The biggest difference this time was Belmont's Ellie Harmeyer, an All-Ohio Valley Conference forward. She scored 30 points Saturday on 10-of-17 shooting. Two weeks ago, she had 11 points on 3-of-15 shooting.
Four to know
—JSU outscored Belmont 21-12 in the fourth quarter and had a 12-0 run. Belmont won all of the first three quarters.
—Taylor Hawks had 12 points, eight rebounds, two assists and only one turnover to pace JSU.
—Freshman center Winnie Kuimi came off the bench to play 10 minutes and contributed seven points and four rebounds.
—Belmont (17-8, 12-2 OVC) is in a three-way tie for first for the league lead. Southeast Missouri and UT Martin also are 12-2. JSU is 11-14 overall and 7-6 in the league, which is good for sixth place.