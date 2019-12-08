JACKSONVILLE — If you can have an MVP for a game, why not an MVB?
The Jacksonville State women's basketball players and staff would willingly vote for their school's pep band, Hardcorps, as Most Valuable Band.
After JSU polished off Division II Clark Atlanta 75-46 at home Sunday afternoon, the players rushed to the band members' seating area behind one of the goals and thanked them for coming.
"School is out, and it's finals week," JSU senior Chloe Long said, "so they don't have to be here. It just gives us a good spirit for them to be here and cheer us on."
Gamecocks head coach Rick Pietri said he worried that because students are taking semester exams this week, the band might not be able to attend.
"I've been in a lot of arenas, as a road coach in two different conferences in over 20 years," said Pietri, who was head coach at South Alabama before coming to JSU in 2013. "Our pep band is the best I've ever seen, not only in terms of their musicianship. I think they're great musicians, but they are incredible in their spirit and how they handle themselves throughout the game."
You want a highlight? At one point near the end, they played during a time out as usual, and when the action started back, they stopped as rules require. But, they didn't stop with the music. They all stood, sang "Jingle Bells" and waved their car keys — a sign to Clark Atlanta that it was almost time to take a sleigh back to Georgia.
"It does help having everybody screaming and yelling at home games," Long said. "It pumps us up for the games."
Sunday's win was JSU's fourth straight home victory, as the Gamecocks dominated three of four quarters. They got outscored in the second quarter 19-18, which was the only hiccup of the day.
"We're facing a Division II opponent, and we're supposed to win this game because they're a Division II opponent, but they outscored us in the second quarter," Pietri said. "The way I look at it, we should win all four quarters when we're playing a Division II opponent."
What to know
—JSU's Destiney Elliott managed 16 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals. All were team highs. For good measure, she had no turnovers.
—Jayla Walker had 13 points off the bench, and freshman guard Kiyah Thompson, who was 1-for-14 in her last four games, scored eight points as she made three of her five attempts from the field. She also made her first 3-pointer in five games. She finished with eight points and three assists.
—Long had six points, six rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots. Kiana Johnson added nine points, and Taylor Hawks had eight points and four assists.
—Sophomore guard Yamia Johnson missed her third straight game because of injury, and Pietri said he isn't certain when she'll return.
Who said
—Pietri on Thompson breaking out of her shooting slump: "Even though it's a Division II opponent, the ball still has to go in the basket. No matter what, you still have to put it in. We needed her to have some success, because she's been struggling recently. We needed her to have success to hopefully jump start her moving forward."
Up next
—JSU (4-5) doesn't play again until Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. when Jacksonville visits. Until then, the Gamecocks will take Monday off before lifting weights and watching game film Tuesday. Pietri said he plans three solid practices Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. He added that after taking Saturday off, the Gamecocks will return to the court Sunday before having a "non-physical team activity" on that Monday. On that Tuesday, which will be Dec. 17, JSU will return to game preparation.
"That's enough time to get some good work in but enough time to get time off so it doesn't get monotonous before we play that game," he said.