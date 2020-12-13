JSU women: Tech's late foul shots sink Gamecocks in OVC opener

Homestanding Tennessee Tech sank two last-second free throws Sunday afternoon, and the Jacksonville State women's basketball team fell 68-66 to the Golden Eagles.
JSU went on a 12-0 run in the second half to go up 52-45 with 8:40 to play, but Tech answered with a 10-0 streak to set up a close finish.
The Gamecocks pulled ahead 64-63 with 32 seconds left when Nekiyah Thompson made a layup. Tech answered with a 3-pointer by Anna Jones with 15 seconds left.
JSU's Yamia Johnson made a basket with 6.5 seconds to play, tying the game 66-66.
Tech's Kesha Brady drew a foul from Kiana Johnson and made two free throws with four seconds left to make it 68-66. Yamia Johnson's final jumper didn't go down, and Tech got the win in what was the Ohio Valley Conference opener for both teams.
Five to know
—Yamia Johnson turned in a big day with 24 points and five rebounds in 32 minutes of playing timeThompson scored 11 points off the bench and grabbed five four rebounds. Imari Martin, Kiana Johnson and Keara Griffin each had six points.
—Jessie Day had a team-high eight rebounds while scoring five points in 31 minutes of action.
—Brady had 27 points for Tech, while Jones added 21.
—Because of COVID-19 protocols, the Golden Eagles (1-1) didn't begin its season until Friday when they lost to Chattanooga. That included the postponement of a game at JSU, which has been rescheduled for Jan. 25. The Gamecocks (2-2) are scheduled to play again Wednesday at home against Samford.