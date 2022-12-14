 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU women: Slow start, fast finish, headache for Gamecocks averted

Jacksonville State vs. Alabama State

Jacksonville State's Shawnta Shaw drives for a basket against Alabama State.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State scored one point in the first quarter and 32 in the fourth and won the game by 11 points.

"One of the most unique games I've ever been a part of in my entire coaching career," JSU women's basketball coach Rick Pietri said after a 71-60 home win over Alabama State.

Jacksonville State vs. Alabama State

Jacksonville State's Kennedy Gavin finds an opening in the lane.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.