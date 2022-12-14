JSU women: Slow start, fast finish, headache for Gamecocks averted

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State scored one point in the first quarter and 32 in the fourth and won the game by 11 points.
"One of the most unique games I've ever been a part of in my entire coaching career," JSU women's basketball coach Rick Pietri said after a 71-60 home win over Alabama State.
Talk about a swing of emotions. The Gamecocks (4-4) missed their first 13 shots and appeared headed toward a school-record night of futility.
During a first quarter full of misfires, after one particular JSU shot didn't even hit the rim, Pietri had a look on his face as if the cat had just thrown up on the only rug in the house. Assistant coach Rabun Wright had her head down while rubbing the bridge of her nose as a friend had borrowed her car and managed to wreck it.
But Alabama State wasn't exactly tearing it up, either. The Hornets led only 12-1 after the first quarter and 19-15 at halftime. With 7:50 left in the third quarter, JSU's Imari Martin followed up her missed shot with a putback for a 22-21 lead. From there, the two teams battled back and forth, but JSU took the lead for good with 6:26 to play. That's when Kennedy Gavin broke a 47-47 tie with a layup, starting a 24-13 closing run.
JSU took 14 shots in the final period and made 10 of them, including five from behind the arc.
"We weren't locked in mentally, and us not making shots got us down," said JSU's Keiara Griffin, who made the first basket — a 3-pointer with 8:24 left in the first half.
"Coming into the second quarter, we needed to make shots, come together as a team and keep defending."
How dominating was JSU after halftime? Not to get too deep in the numbers, but the Gamecocks 26-13 in the first half, including only three on the offensive side.
Then in the second half, JSU outrebounded Alabama State 27-6 with 12 offensive rebounds, answering Pietri's halftime challenge that the Gamecocks would have a much easier time scoring if they could just get some rebounds under their own basket.
"In the second half, we came out with a different energy, a different focus, a different investment, and we dominated the boards in the second half," Pietri said. "It was all about mentality. It was all about mindset."
The finish allowed several players to step forward and receive Pietri's praise for a strong effort. Martin had 17 points, with all of them coming after halftime. Griffin had 14 points, including six in the fourth quarter.
Madison McCoy produced only one point, but Alabama State couldn't handle her on the boards, as she had nine rebounds in her 18 minutes on the floor.
Still, this one reminded Pietri of a game at East Tennessee State four weeks earlier. JSU scored only four points in the first quarter and wound up losing by one.
He added that his team regularly looks at the opponents' record instead of their ability. Alabama State is 1-8 now, but has faced the likes of Georgia, Auburn, Texas Tech, Mississippi State, Texas and SMU.
"Look, the good news is we found a way to win it, and it ended up being an 11-point win, but we need as a program, as a team, to approach things in a different way, so we're not climbing out of holes," Pietri said.
What to know
—JSU picked up plenty of production from the point guard position. Starter Shawnta Shaw had nine points, six rebounds and six assists in 19:28 of playing time, while Nikayah Thompson played 21:04 and produced nine points, three rebounds and a pair of assists.
—Griffin and Martin each made four 3-point shots, and JSU made 13 as a team.
—Alabama State played a rotation of eight, and each of the five starters played at least 31 minutes. Jayla Crawford led the way with 24 points, and Ayana Emmanuel added 13.
Who said
—Griffin on the team's goal after cutting the Alabama State lead to four by intermission: "We came back at halftime with the same mentality — we're going to hit shots, we're going to keep defending and we're going to win this game."
—Griffin on how fun the fourth quarter was: "I felt like we finally were back to playing Jacksonville basketball. We came together and had fun with it, instead of just stressing out."
—Pietri on Griffin's night: "I think that Keiara is somebody we've always believed could be exceptional for us. She was very solid defensively all day, and then while she struggled offensively in the first half, she made some big baskets for us in the second half that helped put us in position to win."
—Pietri on McCoy's big night of rebounding: "Madison is an energy kid. She plays with energy. She played 18 minutes and had nine rebounds. That's a big number for 18 minutes."
Next up
—JSU will travel to Las Vegas to play in the Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic, facing Utah Tech at 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 20 and Campbell at 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 21. After that, JSU will play at Chattanooga on Dec. 29.