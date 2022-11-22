JSU women: Shorthanded Gamecocks survive Life behind steady Gavin

JACKSONVILLE — Kennedy Gavin's game against Life University had plenty of life in it Tuesday even if she didn't always feel life-like, and that was a good thing for Jacksonville State.
Despite feeling sick, Gavin toughed it out for 31 minutes while producing 12 points, 11 rebounds and a pair of blocks in a 63-40 win over the visiting Life, an NAIA school based in Georgia. It was her best game of the season, and came at a good time for the Gamecocks.
The 5-foot-11 Gavin plays the post position for JSU, which had available only three players who regularly play the post or the power forward spot. The Gamecocks were shorthanded all over, as they had only nine players in uniform. Guard Eden Sample and post player Bre Rhodes are out with injuries, and three more players were suspended and watched the game from the bench: forward Madison McCoy, guard Imari Martin and guard Kyra Williams.
"I'm a little under the weather right now, but I didn't focus on how I felt," Gavin said. "I knew my team needed this win, and we wanted to protect our home. So, I just put that to the side and just did what I could and gave everything I had out there."
As for when the three suspended players will return, JSU coach Rick Pietri declined to say.
"It is not an indefinite suspension, and I'll just leave it at that," Pietri said.
It was especially important that Gavin played well inside — not just because of the short bench but because JSU continued its struggles shooting from outside.
The Gamecocks made only 4 of 28 from 3-point range, even though Pietri instituted extra shooting practice for the last three workouts. Players were required to remain after practice and work on shooting for 15 minutes, but for one game at least, that didn't produce results.
Life typically plays man-to-man defense, but went zone on every defensive possession against JSU. That left the Gamecocks often with open shots from behind the arc, but they still struggled to sink more than four.
"I'm really disappointed in how we shot it," Pietri said. "We've got players on this roster who we recruited as kids who could make shots and who have made shots in the past. We're just not making any. To be honest with you, it wasn't just the ones who were in uniform tonight who haven't made shots. The ones who weren't in uniform haven't made any either."
Shawnta Shaw led JSU with 14 points, mostly in transition. Junior college transfer guard Masengo Mutanda had 11 as she made all four of her shots from the field, including a 3-pointer. But the saving grace at times was Gavin, who anchored the inside game.
"We're shorthanded at that position right now, so you need people to step up and take up a little bit of slack. I thought Kennedy did that," Pietri said. "They played a zone 100 percent of the time, so when we were able to get it inside to her, she was able to make the right decision most of the time. Then she also grabbed a few offensive rebounds, which were helpful as well. She gave us what we needed her to give us today."
—JSU hasn't allowed more than 55 points in a game this season, but the shooting troubles have left the record at 2-2.
—JSU outrebounded Life 44-34. In addition to Gavin's 11 rebounds, Keira Griffin and Brooklyn McDaniel each added seven, and Kiana Montgomery had five.
—Nekiyah Thompson had nine points off the bench. Montgomery had five and McDaniel four.
—Gavin on her double-double: "Personally, I have not started the season in a way that I would have liked to. So, to go home for Thanksgiving break with a double-double under my belt, it kind of makes me feel pretty good about myself. I'm never satisfied, and I still have a lot of work to do, but this is the beginning. We've got a long season ahead and more double-doubles to come."
—Pietri on Mutanda, a 5-7 guard: This is the best she's played yet, and that's encouraging. Quite honestly, she's a newcomer we're expecting to give us something. Up to this point, she hasn't given us quite what we were hoping for from her. But, her effort has been good. That's a good thing."
—JSU will practice Wednesday before taking Thursday, Friday and Saturday off for Thanksgiving. The Gamecocks will return to practice Sunday and work out Monday and Tuesday in preparation for a home game against Samford on Nov. 30 at 6 p.m.
