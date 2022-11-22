 Skip to main content
JSU women: Shorthanded Gamecocks survive Life behind steady Gavin

JACKSONVILLE — Kennedy Gavin's game against Life University had plenty of life in it Tuesday even if she didn't always feel life-like, and that was a good thing for Jacksonville State.

Despite feeling sick, Gavin toughed it out for 31 minutes while producing 12 points, 11 rebounds and a pair of blocks in a 63-40 win over the visiting Life, an NAIA school based in Georgia. It was her best game of the season, and came at a good time for the Gamecocks.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.