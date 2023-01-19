JSU women: Shorthanded Gamecocks fall at Kennesaw State

Missing both of its point guards, the Jacksonville State women's basketball team fell behind early and couldn't catch up in a 71-61 loss Thursday at Kennesaw State.
The Gamecocks (9-8, 2-4 ASUN) lost their third straight as fifth-year senior Shawnta Shaw and junior Nekiyah Thompson were out with injuries. Junior college transfer Masengo Mutanda received her first start of the season and produced 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes on the court. All four numbers were JSU highs for Mutanda, who entered averaging 14.7 minutes, 2.7 points and 2.9 rebounds a game.
Still, JSU got off to a slow start, trailing by 11 after one quarter and 20 at halftime. In the second half, the Gamecocks fell behind by as much as 24 but chipped down the lead in the fourth period.
They trimmed the Kennesaw State lead to seven at 66-59 with 1:39 to play but couldn't get it down any farther.
—JSU forward Kennedy Gavin poured in 27 points, which is a career high. That's the third time in six games in which she has hit a career scoring high. She is averaging 19.3 points a game in that stretch. She had seven points in the third quarter and 10 in the fourth.
—Imari Martin had six points, four rebounds and four assists for JSU. She and Gavin played 34 minutes each.
—For Kennesaw State (8-9, 3-3), Jah'che Whitfield had 21 points and six rebounds as the Owls outrebounded the Gamecocks 44-35.
—JSU won't have to wait long to play Kennesaw State again. In yet another scheduling quirk of the ASUN Conference, the Gamecocks will host Kennesaw State on Saturday at 4 p.m.
