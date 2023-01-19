 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU women: Shorthanded Gamecocks fall at Kennesaw State

JSU logo teaser

A logo for Jacksonville State University

Missing both of its point guards, the Jacksonville State women's basketball team fell behind early and couldn't catch up in a 71-61 loss Thursday at Kennesaw State.

The Gamecocks (9-8, 2-4 ASUN) lost their third straight as fifth-year senior Shawnta Shaw and junior Nekiyah Thompson were out with injuries. Junior college transfer Masengo Mutanda received her first start of the season and produced 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes on the court. All four numbers were JSU highs for Mutanda, who entered averaging 14.7 minutes, 2.7 points and 2.9 rebounds a game.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.