JSU women: Shooting goes dark for Gamecocks, but Day 'busted her tail'

JACKSONVILLE — Rick Pietri doesn't like losing. Especially at home. Especially by 15 points.
Especially when his Jacksonville State women's basketball team manages to make only one shot out of 15 attempts in the fourth quarter.
Still, Pietri didn't mind pointing out the good that one particular player accomplished in Friday's 55-40 loss to Jacksonville University.
Jessie Day, a 6-foot-0 junior who plays inside for the Gamecocks, came off the bench and played well enough that Pietri kept her on the court for 29 minutes. In two years, that's the second-most minutes she has played.
She didn't score, but managed a career-high 12 rebounds and a pair of steals. She began the season as a starter, but has given the Gamecocks some valuable minutes as a reserve in the past month.
"She busted her tail," Pietri said when asked about Day's effort. "Jessie was playing with the right type of energy. She didn't play perfect. She had a couple of breakdowns, but her energy was good, and she was out there fighting. You want that, and you hope you can convert some offensive opportunities, too."
That last sentence sums up the night for JSU. The Gamecocks made only 6 of 27 from 3-point range and only 2 of 10 foul shots. They were within striking distance after three quarters as they trailed only 41-35, but didn't score for the next 6:35 until Destiney Elliott made a 3-pointer. By then, the visitors were in firm control.
"We couldn't shoot it from the perimeter," Pietri said. "We couldn't shoot it from the free throw line. We couldn't finish it in the lane. That's a bad combination. And we turned it over. They're a team that thrives on pressure, and unfortunately, we fed into that a little too often today."
JSU (4-6) will take a break for Christmas. The players will have the next five days off before returning to practice Thursday and Friday before playing Saturday at Auburn. Pietri is hoping his players will spend some of that time working on their own game, especially shooting.
Day agreed: "We just need to work harder outside of practice. That way, we're more confident in making shots. That was our biggest struggle tonight — offense. We held them to a low number, but we shot a lower number."
Three to know
—Elliott had team highs in points (16) and blocks (two). She also had 11 rebounds. However, Pietri said that foul trouble is what limited her time on the court to 21 minutes.
—Nikiyah Thompson, a freshman guard, scored eight points off the bench. Chloe Long had four points and seven rebounds.
—The Gamecocks are now 4-1 at home. They also won a preseason exhibition game at Pete Mathews Coliseum. They are 0-3 in road games and 0-2 in contests played at neutral sites.
Who said
—Day on having 12 days between the last game and Friday night's contest, during a period in which JSU was out of school: "Whenever we have this period, where we're done with finals, and it's really different. We don't have class; it's just basketball. So we put too much pressure. After we go home and rekindle after this break, we should have the right focus."
—Pietri on the biggest factor in Friday's game: "Defensively, we did what we needed to do, minus several breakdowns. Where we lost this game was on offense. We couldn't score. Period."
—Pietri on visiting JU, which is now 7-5: "They are a high motor team, and they have some elite athletes. Frankly, if we had a track meet, a team track meet — I'm talking all aspects off track — we'd probably lose from top to bottom. They're faster than we are. Top to bottom, they're stronger than we are. We had to play with an incredibly high level of energy to meet their energy. But, relative to how we've been in some of our prior games, I actually thought our energy was pretty good."
What's next
—JSU will travel Dec. 28 to Auburn, which is 5-5. This is the Gamecocks' second game this season against a Southeastern Conference team. They lost 88-66 at Vanderbilt on Nov. 5.