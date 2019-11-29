A scoring drought late in the Florida International University Thanksgiving Classic cost Jacksonville State in a 66-63 women's basketball loss to Northern Kentucky.
The Gamecocks went up 59-56 when Taylor Hawks made a layup with 4:37 to play. JSU didn't score again until Hawks sank another basket with six seconds left. By then, Northern Kentucky had taken control and led 65-61. After an NKU foul shot, Hawks sank another basket at the buzzer to account for the final points.
JSU (3-4) will play Oakland in a consolation game Sunday at 11 a.m. The Ocean Bank Center in Miami is hosting the tournament games.
Four to know
—Hawks, a 5-foot-6 junior guard, finished with a team-high 18 points in 33 minutes of playing time. She also grabbed seven rebounds and made three steals.
—Chloe Long, 6-1 senior forward, had 10 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists as she played 32 minutes.
—Hawks, Long, 5-11 senior forward Destiney Elliott, 5-9 junior guard Kiana Johnson and 6-1 senior forward Brittany Webster started. Webster played only 10 minutes as 6-0 junior forward Jessie Day played 32 minutes off the bench and produced six points, five rebounds and team-high three assists.
—Jayla Walker, a 5-9 junior guard, missed the last game because of an injury but came off the bench to play 16 minutes. She scored 12 points as she made three 3-pointers.