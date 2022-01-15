JSU women: Road win at EKU pushes Gamecocks' win streak to seven

Kennedy Gavin tied a career high with 17 points and pulled down a team-high eight rebounds as streaking Jacksonville State won at Eastern Kentucky 76-74 on Saturday afternoon.
The Gamecocks (13-3, 4-0 ASUN) have won seven straight and 11 of their last 12. They are all alone in the ASUN West Division lead, with a two-game lead over second-place EKU (9-8, 2-2).
JSU trailed 65-63 with 4:32 to play before going on a 10-0 run. Nekiyah Thompson hit a tying layup to make it 65-65, then Kiana Johnson's jumper put JSU up for good. A pair of 3-pointers by Kaiya Burnett pushed the advantage to eight points.
EKU trimmed the lead down to four at 75-71 but Imari Martin sank a foul shot with 13 seconds left, and EKU hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make the final score look close.
Five to know
—Burnett finished with 14 points off the bench while pulling down three rebounds.
—Thompson had 11 points, two rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals.
—Madison McCoy, a junior college transfer in her first season at JSU, managed 10 points. That's her JSU high. She also had five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
—Martin had eight points, three rebounds and two steals.
—Alice Recanati had 19 points to lead EKU.