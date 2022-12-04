 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

JSU women: Rare home loss starts bad, gets worse for Gamecocks

JSU teaser
Mark Edwards/The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — The afternoon began with a technical foul and got worse from there for Jacksonville State.

In a Sunday home women's basketball game, Jacksonville State fell 71-56 to Davidson, but before tipoff, the Gamecocks found themselves down 1-0.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.