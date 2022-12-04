JSU women: Rare home loss starts bad, gets worse for Gamecocks

JACKSONVILLE — The afternoon began with a technical foul and got worse from there for Jacksonville State.
In a Sunday home women's basketball game, Jacksonville State fell 71-56 to Davidson, but before tipoff, the Gamecocks found themselves down 1-0.
JSU coach Rick Pietri said the issue was the lighting system around the basket at Pete Mathews Coliseum was "out of compliance," according to NCAA guidelines. The result was a technical foul on the home team, and while everyone waited to start the game, Davidson's Elle Sutphin stepped to the foul line, received the ball from one of the officials and made a foul shot to give her team an early lead.
Pietri said he didn't find out about the issue until 12 minutes before the game when RoShard Cargill, the coliseum sports facility coordinator, alerted him to the referee's decision to call a technical foul. Pietri made a quick call to Lisa Mattingly, the ASUN's coordinator of officials.
"She told me she would support the decision to administer a technical foul on us, because 10 days ago, the NCAA sent out a memo that this lighting issue needed to be fixed in arenas across the country," Pietri said.
He said he was told the memo was sent to each conference, but he never received a copy of it. JSU hosted Samford on Wednesday, which is after the memo allegedly was sent out, and that officiating crew didn't call a technical foul on the JSU lighting, if they even noticed.
"It's a wiring issue that could not be solved 12 minutes before tip," Pietri said. "So, that set things off on a bad note. And, obviously, the game ended on a bad note."
This marked only the third loss for JSU in its last 33 home games.
Davidson entered with a 2-6 record and riding a four-game losing streak, despite having nearly everyone back from last season's 18-win team. Injuries have reduced the Davidson roster to only eight available players, but that was enough to handle JSU, which had only nine available because of injuries and suspensions.
After a nip-and-tuck start, Davidson grabbed a 30-28 lead with 4:52 left in the second quarter and never trailed again.
The fourth quarter went especially badly for the Gamecocks, who had trailed by 10 late in the third period but trimmed the advantage to two by the quarter break. From there, the visitors took control on an early basket by Sutphin and never let up.
"If you came to this game today and watched this in this building, you would say they were the better team and the better coached team," Pietri said. "That's what you would say if you watched this game today, and you'd be right."
Pietri appeared especially frustrated that his team played with such effort in a 75-59 win over Samford four days earlier but then struggled against Davidson.
"That's the problem with our team," said Pietri, whose team is now 3-3. "It lacks the willingness to compete the same from one day to the next. That's one problem with this group, and I don't know if we'll solve it or not. I have no idea.
"As a coach, I can provide parameters and guidelines, but I can't control what's in somebody's heart, and the truth is, we just don't show a willingness from one day to the next to exert the same level of toughness, focus and commitment. We just don't do it. Today, we needed it."
Pietri did praise Kyra Williams, a fifth-year senior from Jacksonville poured in a career-high 18 points. She sank 9 of 11 foul shots and drew six fouls from Davidson.
"Kyra was the only kid on our roster today who I thought brought it with the energy and efficiency necessary to win," Pietri said. "She was the only one. Other kids had moments, but in terms of throughout, Kyra was our best player today. Not even close."
What to know
—JSU was without guard Imari Martin, forward Kiana Montgomery and guard Masengo Mutanda because of a suspension related to an undisclosed incident. Six players were suspended for two games each, spaced out with no more than three on suspension for any one game: guard NeKiyah Thompson, forward Madison McCoy, Martin, Montgomery, Williams and Mutanda. McCoy, Williams and Martin have completed their suspensions, while Mutanda, Thompson and Montgomery each have to sit out one more game apiece. Pietri said that will happen when JSU plays at Ole Miss on Dec. 11.
—Sutphin, a 6-foot-3 inside player, finished with a game-high 30 points for Davidson, while Sallie Schutz had nine, which came on three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
—Following Williams’ 18 points, Thompson and Evelina Davlakou each had six. McCoy led in rebounding with nine. Thompson had three assists, and Shawnta Shaw had three steals.
Who said
—Pietri on Sutphin's big night: "From a planning standpoint, we were supposed to work to keep her from getting the ball in the post. She also comes out on the perimeter to get the ball there, too, but specifically, we were supposed to work to make it hard for her to get it in the post. We did an atrocious job of that."
—Williams on the team's struggles: "We just didn't come out with the same fire and intensity in the second half. They were able to take advantage in the second half."
—Williams on her 18 points: "I was just trying to help. He drew certain plays for me, and when I got the ball, I just did what I could with it."
Next up
—JSU will play Sunday at 1 p.m. against Ole Miss (7-2), which lost at No. 23-ranked Oklahoma 69-59 on Sunday. The Gamecocks will return home Dec. 14 to face Alabama State.