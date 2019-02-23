JACKSONVILLE — On a day in which Jacksonville State honored its senior women's basketball players, Rayven Pearson celebrated with family, teammates, coaches and friends Saturday as she put together one of the best games in her college career.
In her final basketball contest at Pete Mathews Coliseum, Pearson scored a career-high 20 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. For good measure, her two steals tied a season high as she played a team-high 28 minutes.
JSU needed all of everything she produced in every category, as the Gamecocks struggled otherwise to win 69-64 over Eastern Kentucky, which hasn't beaten a Division I team all season.
JSU coach Rick Pietri said his team lacked "focus and attention to detail" in executing the plan it had worked upon the day before, but as for Pearson, he couldn't deny what the senior provided.
"She did convert at times in the half-court and on the glass, and we don't win it without her contributions," Pietri said.
Pearson was one of two seniors honored Saturday. Backup point guard Brianna Perry had six points and three steals.
Both were introduced before the game with their families, and both were presented with plaques recognizing their time in a JSU uniform.
That and the Ohio Valley Conference race motivated Pearson. Jacksonville State (14-13, 8-8 OVC) is tied for sixth place with the Southeast Missouri/Murray State winner. Only the top eight advance to the conference tournament.
"Just knowing that everything is on the line, that we've got to win to get to the tournament," Pearson said. "Having family here, the crowd, everything, it all cheered me up to go hard, play my role and get a win."
JSU trailed most of the way until a second-half run. Back-to-back McKenna Lawrence 3-pointers put the Gamecocks up 52-38 with 9:15 to play, but EKU rallied and managed to get the lead down to two at 62-60 with 1:53 to play. Taylor Hawks hit a basket and three of four foul shots to help ice it.
"Their team had us for much of the game," Pietri said. "In the third quarter when we started to push away from them, lots of times teams with that M.O. roll over. They didn't, and that's a credit to them."
Three to know
—Yamia Johnson came off the bench and scored 15 points. That marks the fifth straight game in which she has scored double figures.
—A broken foot in the preseason slowed Lawrence's progress, and Saturday marked only the fifth time she has played in a game this year. She had three points combined in the previous four appearances but scored nine Saturday.
—Abby Wright led EKU (2-25, 0-16) with 22 points, but 5-foot-11 starting forward Paige Murphy added 13. JSU softball fans might recall her. She spent the past four years playing softball for EKU and was last season's OVC player of the year and the league female athlete of the year. This is her only year of eligibility for basketball, but she moved into the starting lineup eight games ago. EKU's only wins this year came over NAIA members Kentucky Christian and Brescia.
Who said
—Pietri on turning to Lawrence as others struggled: "We just couldn't find anybody to make a shot, and so I kept saying, 'OK, here's the next one.' … A lot of kids when they get buried that deep on the depth chart, they just put their chin on their chest and they sulk. To McKenna's credit, she hasn't done that. She stayed ready, got an opportunity and converted some big shots for our team."
—Pearson on playing a combined 97 minutes in the last three games, the most in a three-game stretch in her career: "You have to step up sometimes, and things need to be done. So, I have to be prepared to go out and stay out there the whole time."
Next up
—JSU has two regular-season games left — Thursday at Eastern Illinois and Saturday at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. If the Gamecocks make the OVC tournament, that is March 6-9 in Evansville, Ind.