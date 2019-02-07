The Jacksonville State women's trailed by 13 at halftime before rallying Thursday night at Tennessee-Martin. The Gamecocks fell short, however, 77-72.
Thar marks the third loss in four games for JSU (10-12, 4-7 Ohio Valley Conference). UT Martin is now 16-6, including 8-3 in the league. The Skyhawks have won four of five.
Four to know
--Senior post player Rayven Pearson turned in another big game with 19 points and 11 rebounds. She entered the game second in the OVC in rebounding with 10.0 a game.
--Destiney Elliott put together her second solid game in a row, as she had 18 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Taylor Hawks added 12 points, all of which came in the second half.
--JSU entered the game as the OVC's top defensive team, allowing an average of 57.9 points a game. UT Martin, however, entered as the OVC's top scoring team with 81.9 points a game. Emanye Robertson led the Skyhawks with 25 points, making 15 of 19 foul shots.
--JSU trailed by 12 early in the fourth quarter but got the UT Martin lead down to three at 73-70 when Hawks made a jumper with 29 seconds to play. That's as close as the Gamecocks got as Robertson stretched the advantage back to five with a pair of free throws.