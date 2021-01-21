JSU women: Murray State snaps Gamecocks' five-game win streak

The Jacksonville State women's basketball team saw its five-game win streak come to an end with a 67-60 loss at Murray State on Thursday night.
The Gamecocks (7-3, 4-2 OVC) led early at 6-5 but Murray State held the advantage the rest of the way. JSU trailed by 12 with 5:40 to play but trimmed the lead to five twice and four once. The Gamecocks couldn't get any closer.
The Gamecocks will play again Saturday at Austin Peay at 1 p.m.
Four to know
—JSU junior Yamia Johnson finished with a team-high 23 points despite struggling with fouls. She played the final 3:40 with four fouls. She also pulled down 13 rebounds as the Gamecocks outrebounded Murray State 44-43.
—Nekiyah Thompson came off the bench and played 24 minutes, finishing with nine points. She also finished with four fouls.
—Winnie Kuimi had seven points and seven rebounds off the bench, while Jessie Day had six rebounds to go with two points. Day finished with four fouls.
—Macey Turley led Murray State (7-6, 4-4) with 23 points, five rebounds and five assists. She sank 9 of 10 foul shots.