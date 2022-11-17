 Skip to main content
JSU women: Missed free throw dooms Gamecocks in road loss

Rick Pietri teaser

JSU head coach Rick Pietri and his Gamecocks are 1-2. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

A missed free throw separated Jacksonville State and East Tennessee State in women's basketball Thursday.

JSU fell 55-54 in the road game but had a chance to tie it with two seconds to play.

