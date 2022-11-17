JSU women: Missed free throw dooms Gamecocks in road loss

A missed free throw separated Jacksonville State and East Tennessee State in women's basketball Thursday.
JSU fell 55-54 in the road game but had a chance to tie it with two seconds to play.
Down 55-52, the Gamecocks' Imari Martin drew a foul from ETSU's Nevaeh Brown. It happened behind the 3-point arc, giving Martin three foul shots. She missed the first one and made the next two. The 55-54 margin stood up for an ETSU victory.
This makes JSU 1-2 overall and 0-2 on its road trip. The Gamecocks lost 52-44 at Georgia on Sunday.
—Head coach Rick Pietri used the same starting five he has used in every game this season: Shawnta Shaw at point guard, Martin and Kyra Williams at the wings, and Kennedy Gavin and Keiara Griffin inside.
—Point guard gave JSU plenty of production. Shaw had 13 points, three rebounds and three steals, while backup Nekiyah Thompson added 11 points and an assist.
—JSU was outrebounded 41-30. Martin's five rebounds led the Gamecocks.
—Griffin and Gavin each had eight points.
—The Gamecocks will return home to face Life University on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Life (4-1) is an NAIA school based in Marietta, Ga. After that are home games against Samford on Nov. 30 and Davidson on Dec. 4.
Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.