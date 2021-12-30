JSU women: Martin helps Gamecocks finish non-conference slate with win over Mocs

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State’s women’s basketball team will head into ASUN Conference play with nine wins already under its belt after the Gamecocks defeated Chattanooga 61-51 Thursday evening at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Imari Martin led the Gamecocks with 16 points. The senior guard was 6 of 12 from the field and 3 of 7 from 3-point range. She made 1 of 2 free throws and finished with four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Sophomore forward Keiara Griffin was the only other JSU player to reach double figures. She scored 10 points with half of that total coming on the strength of a 5-of-6 effort from the charity stripe. Griffin also had six rebounds and two steals.
Four to know
—Senior guard Shawnta Shaw and senior forward Kennedy Gavin scored nine points apiece. Shaw added four rebounds and two steals.
—Freshman forward Bre’anna Rhodes led the team with nine rebounds. She reached that total in just 14 minutes of game action.
—Chattanooga outrebounded JSU 41-35, and the Mocs held the Gamecocks to 35.6 percent shooting from the field. JSU made up for those totals by forcing 23 turnovers.
—The Gamecocks (9-3) will host Bellarmine on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in their first ASUN Conference action of the season.