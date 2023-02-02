JSU women: Liberty stuns Gamecocks, who lose late 10-point lead

Jacksonville State couldn't hold a 10-point lead with less than four minutes to play and fell 72-62 at Liberty in women's basketball Thursday night.
The Gamecocks built a 57-47 advantage when Kennedy Gavin sank a jumper with 3:43 to go. At that point, there seemed little reason to believe they wouldn't close out a major road win against one of the ASUN Conference's top teams. But Liberty answered by outscoring JSU 12-2 in the rest of regulation and 13-3 in overtime to corral the win.
"We just literally crumbled in the last two minutes (of regulation), and that's sad because in the first 38, minus a handful of very meaningful mistakes, we were good enough to win the game," JSU coach Rick Pietri said on the school's radio broadcast minutes after the game.
After JSU went up by 10, Liberty hit a 3-pointer and two foul shots to cut the advantage to five. JSU went back up by seven with 2:06 to go when Madison McCoy sank a basket, but it all went downhill after that for JSU.
The Gamecocks finished regulation by missing all six shots they attempted. A key moment came with about 16 seconds left in regulation when JSU had the ball and led 59-57. Only one second remained on the shot clock, but after a dead ball rebound, the Gamecocks had the ball out of bounds and had called timeout to set up a play. JSU couldn't get a shot off in time, and Pietri said later he should've called something different.
"The play we ran, I'd like to have that one back," Pietri said. "I'd like to have run something else. I take full responsibility for that. That's on me. I made the wrong decision. I feel that if we had run something else, we at least would've had a shot."
Meanwhile, Liberty scored two baskets and a 3-pointer and even had a chance to win it in regulation.
Liberty's Dee Brown drew a foul with 1.1 seconds left, but Brown, an 85-percent free throw shooter, missed both attempts to send the game into overtime.
The extra period didn't go any better for JSU. Liberty scored seven straight for a 66-59 lead with 3:49 left. JSU's Imari Martin stopped the bleeding with a 3-pointer with 2:49 to go to make it 66-62. That was the Gamecocks' final basket.
Otherwise, JSU missed four shots and made three turnovers.
—With the loss, the Gamecocks (11-10, 4-6 ASUN) sits in a seventh-place tie in the standings with Stetson. Liberty (14-7, 8-2) is tied for second with Austin Peay and Lipscomb.
—Gavin had 14 points and nine rebounds, with both figures leading the team. She fouled out in overtime.
—Shawnta Shaw had 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.
—Keiara Griffin had 10 points while sinking a pair of 3-pointers. Brooklyn McDaniel added seven points, and Masengo Mutanda pitched in six.
—Mya Berkman had 23 points on 9-of-11 shooting and seven rebounds for Liberty. She scored the Flames' final eight points in overtime.
—Pietri on the disappointment: "I've been doing this a long time, and this is one of the most disappointing losses in a regular-season game I've ever had. It's disappointing also because I had a hand in it. I had a personal hand in it. That bothers me, and it's going to continue to bother me."
—Pietri on playing another game in two days: "We're in trouble because we're going to Queens, and they just beat Kennesaw State tonight. We've got to find a way to beat Queens, and that's not going to be easy."
—On Saturday at 1 p.m., JSU will play at Queens (7-13, 2-7), which is tied for last in the ASUN with Central Arkansas.
Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.