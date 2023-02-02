 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU women: Liberty stuns Gamecocks, who lose late 10-point lead

Jacksonville State Jax State JSU logo teaser
Courtesy photo

Jacksonville State couldn't hold a 10-point lead with less than four minutes to play and fell 72-62 at Liberty in women's basketball Thursday night.

The Gamecocks built a 57-47 advantage when Kennedy Gavin sank a jumper with 3:43 to go. At that point, there seemed little reason to believe they wouldn't close out a major road win against one of the ASUN Conference's top teams. But Liberty answered by outscoring JSU 12-2 in the rest of regulation and 13-3 in overtime to corral the win.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.