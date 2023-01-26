JSU women: Kennedy's big basket breaks Gamecocks' four-game losing streak

JACKSONVILLE — You can't say Kennedy Gavin ignores her coach.
After drawing up a potential winning play for Gavin on Thursday night, Jacksonville State coach Rick Pietri looked at her and said, "Make the shot."
Gavin just said, "OK."
And she did.
Gavin's silky smooth 10-foot jumper lifted the Gamecocks’ women's basketball team to a 43-41 home win over Central Arkansas. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak and snapped a string of bad luck in which JSU struggled to win one in the end. The Gamecocks’ last five losses have come by a combined 28 points.
She released her shot with 6.3 seconds left on the clock and the score tied 41-41.
"I just went out there and made a shot that I've practiced by myself in the gym," Gavin said. "I wasn't worried about the time or worried about the score. So, it wasn't like I was panicking or anything like that."
She added with a smile: "That's probably why I made the shot."
Neither team had much success Thursday making shots or holding onto the ball. JSU shot 31 percent and made 19 turnovers to UCA's 29 percent and 24 turnovers.
With 26 seconds left, the visiting Sugar Bears erased a JSU lead when Kenley Fisher made a layup to tie it 41-41. JSU called timeout with 21 seconds left, and Pietri aimed to get the ball into the hands of Gavin, who leads the team in scoring (11.9 points a game) and is the best shooter (48 percent).
Pietri said his hope was to allow Gavin a chance to drive to the basket, which she did, pulling up to the right of the lane and sticking a shot. Gavin's attempt went through the basket without touching the rim.
"It just happened to work as we drew it up," Pietri said. "Now, she had to make the play. She made the play."
JSU had run that play previously in the game, with forward Keiara Griffin at the top of the key. In that case, Griffin's defender dropped off to squeeze Gavin. This time, Pietri put Griffin on the wing and guard Imari Martin at the top of the key.
Griffin passed the ball to Gavin, who had room to drive because Martin's defender stuck with her, respecting her 3-point shooting ability.
Central Arkansas didn't have enough time to respond with much of a shot as a half-court heave didn't come close to the rim.
The ending served as a relief for Gavin and her teammates, who have struggled through a losing streak in which critical moments didn't go their way.
"It was kind of like, 'Whew.' Knock the sweat off the forehead a little bit," Gavin said. "It was just a normal shot for me, a shot I make all the time, so I wasn't really stressing it. I'm just happy it went in, because we needed that."
What to know
—JSU (10-9, 3-5 ASUN) are in a five-way tie for seventh place in the league. The Gamecocks swept the two-game season series from Central Arkansas (6-13, 1-7), which was missing head coach Sandra Rushing because she is tending to her ill mother.
—Shawnta Shaw led JSU with 13 points, five rebounds and three assists.
—Gavin had 10 points and a team-high nine rebounds.
—Masengo "Mango" Mutanda had seven points and three rebounds in her third straight start. Martin came off the bench for the first time in two years and made two points and three steals. Griffin had four steals, while Madison McCoy had three.
—Senior guard Nekiyah Thompson returned after missing three games because of a concussion. She played 19 minutes off the bench and had four points, two rebounds and two steals.
Who said
—Gavin on what the win does for JSU: "This could be the start of a turnaround. At the end of the day, all we can do is get better. We need to figure out a way to put in some outside shots. People are going to start packing the lane. We've got to get better."
—Pietri on the defense: "I think our defensive effort was really good. I think we executed what we wanted to get out of how we defended. It made it difficult for them. Truth is, we weren't even perfect. We had some breakdowns. There are some possessions I'd like to have gotten back, but you can't complain when you hold a team to 41 points."
—Pietri on Thompson's return to action: "I think she looked good. There was a little bit of rust, but I think she looked good. She was vital in our ability to win. In the third quarter, I usually get her in there, but (Shawnta) Shaw was playing so well. I know she was itching. But I played her the whole fourth quarter."
—Pietri on what it means to win and break the four-game losing streak: "The alternative would've been a nightmare. We found a way. We've lost close games. We've had three games that were one-possession games in the last minute, and we lost all three. Today, we had a one-possession game, and we won. Now, should we be in one, we have the belief we can win one, instead of the belief, 'Oh, we just lost another close game.'"
Next up
—JSU will host North Alabama (8-11, 3-5) on Saturday at 1:45 p.m.