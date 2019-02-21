JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State's Yamia Johnson is listed on the program card as a freshman, but she says she doesn't feel like one.
She hasn't played like one in recent weeks, including Thursday night when she poured in a team-high 16 points to help Jacksonville State beat Morehead State 68-57.
"I don't feel like a freshman; I feel like a ballplayer," said Johnson, a 5-foot-11 guard. "I can do what I do. I can score the ball, and that's what my team needs from me."
She certainly has done that lately. She struggled for a stretch, when she scored only two points in four games, and during that slump, head coach Rick Pietri moved her out of the starting lineup and began bringing her off the bench. In the last four games as a reserve, she has scored 10, 17, 13 and 16 points.
Not starting hasn't affected her playing time all that much. She was on the floor for 27 minutes Thursday, and only one other time this season has she played more against a conference opponent. Her 10 points in the second half helped JSU overcome an 11-point third-quarter deficit to the point that the Gamecocks led for the final 9:28.
"At the beginning of the season, I thought starting was very, very important to me but I noticed that once I come off the bench, I got more comfortable and confident that I can play my game and not have so much pressure on me," Johnson said.
It couldn't have come at a better time, as JSU is driving to make the OVC postseason tournament in Evansville, Ind. Thursday's win was the third in the past four games and helped JSU (13-13, 7-8) keep pace in the standings.
JSU is now tied for sixth with Southeast Missouri, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville and Murray State. Only the top eight make the tournament. The Gamecocks have only three games left — Saturday at home against Eastern Kentucky, followed by road trips to Eastern Illinois and SIUE.
"We've got to keep pace with those people," Pietri said. "We have to continue to improve. Every game is a playoff game for us right now, because we've got to accrue enough wins to send ourselves to Evansville."
What to know
—Morehead State (19-9, 10-5) entered the game tied for second place and is now tied for third. The Eagles were the No. 2 team in scoring in the league with 78.6 points a game, while JSU was leading in scoring defense at 58.5. Only one other team in the league has held Morehead State in the 50s — Belmont limited the Eagles to 50 and 57 points in two meetings.
—Point guard Taylor Hawks didn't need a buzzer beater to win this one, as she did in Saturday's win over Tennessee State, but she did score 12 points and made five of six foul shots in the final 1:20.
—JSU post player Rayven Pearson had 12 points and 14 rebounds as she played a season-high 36 minutes.
Who said
—Pietri on why he played Pearson so much: "We're in the throes of what you'd call playoff basketball because we're trying to get to Evansville. So when you get in the playoffs at any level — collegiate, pro — the leash gets tighter and I don't have the same level of patience. I have a high level of trust in what Rayven is going to do, and I don't have the same level of trust for the post players who back her up."
—Pietri on the win: "I'm really proud of this team and what they were able to do tonight, to beat a team this good, and to beat them the way we beat them. We didn't have to win on a buzzer shot."
Next up
—On Saturday at noon, JSU will face Eastern Kentucky (2-24, 0-15) in the season's final home game.