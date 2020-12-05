JSU women: It's a happy day for Gamecocks when Jessie Day is happy and playing well

JACKSONVILLE — With about seven minutes left in this afternoon's home game, Jacksonville State's Jessie Day responded to a teammate's 3-point basket by throwing up her hands in the air in celebration.
She even waved her arms in joy as she sprinted down the floor on defense.
Never mind that this was a blowout game. When Kaiya Burnett drained that 3-pointer, it didn't matter to Day that it put JSU comfortably up by 21 in a game in which the Gamecocks eventually beat visiting New Orleans 72-55.
In the year of COVID-19 when nothing seems certain, Day was sure she was going to enjoy this chance to play basketball and win a game. That one instance of enthusiasm was hardly the only time she cheered a teammate's basket or big play.
"You never know from one game to the next when you could get canceled or when you're going to get the next opportunity," said Day, a 6-foot-0 fifth-year senior who plays in the post for JSU.
"So, I try to make the most of today and enjoy it all and every part of it, because you never know when we could get shut down."
Day got plenty of playing time — she stayed on the court for 33 of the game's 40 minutes. She didn't come out in the first half. The biggest reason she had to sit for seven minutes of the second half was brief foul trouble. Also, head coach Rick Pietri wanted to give some of the reserves a chance to play.
Still, he's fine with keeping Day on the floor as much as possible. While she scored only five points, she handled her defensive assignments, grabbed a team-high 11 points and made three steals. In three different instances, New Orleans' defensive pressure forced JSU to rely on Day to dribble the ball up the court.
As expected UNO attacked the chance at a post player being forced to dribble in the open floor. In all three instances, Day protected the ball and drew a foul from her defender.
"She has materialized into a great leader and someone who brings tremendous positive energy into everything that we do," Pietri said. "This team, frankly, has been leaning on her a lot. She brings great energy in practice. She tries to keep practice uplifted."
That's been especially important for JSU this season. Preseason practice typically includes about 28 practices, a scrimmage and an exhibition game. This year, it included 33 practices and no scrimmages or games. After the Gamecocks beat Georgia Southern in the opener, they had to wait another 10 days before getting to play the Privateers.
"To try to keep everybody uplifted when you're trying to drudge through practice, that's a chore, and she's been awesome," Pietri said. "She is incredibly dependable. All of our seniors, but particularly her and (point guard) Taylor Hawks, have the highest level of understanding what it is that their responsibilities are. So, the trust level that I have in Jessie, particularly among the post crew, it's because she has the highest level of understanding."
What to know
—JSU guard Kiana Johnson, who worked to improve her shooting in the off-season, made 6 of 9 shots, including 1 of 2 from behind the 3-point arc. She finished with 13 points.
—Imari Martin came off the bench to score 14 points on 5-of-12 shooting. She also made a pair of 3-pointers.
—JSU outrebounded UNO 40-33, and it helped that 6-3 freshman post player Winnie Kuimi played 22 minutes off the bench and grabbed seven rebounds. She also scored eight points.
Who said
—Pietri on his team making only 11 turnovers despite plenty of defensive pressure from UNO: "They made it a Helter Skelter game with how much pressure they were putting on the ball. For the most part, we managed it. ... They pressed us, I'd venture to say two-thirds to three-quarters of the game. We didn't have that many mistakes against the pressure."
—Day on how the team chemistry has allowed JSU to start 2-0: "Our team chemistry is really good. We kind of try to stay around each other as much as possible off the court, so I think that's translated into games and practices and stuff. When you have that good chemistry and good connection, you just play better."
Next up
—JSU (2-0) will play at Georgia (3-0) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. ESPN+ will carry the broadcast. UNO is now 1-2 after beating Texas State and losing to Mississippi State and Jacksonville State.