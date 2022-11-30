 Skip to main content
JSU women: Injury and suspension can't keep Gamecocks down

jsu v montevallo w basketball 025 tw.jpg

Imari Martin tied a career high with 24 points against Samford

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — Eight was enough for Jacksonville State on Wednesday.

The Gamecocks had only eight players in uniform in a 75-59 victory over Samford, and late in the game just when you thought shorthanded JSU might've run low on gas, the hateful eight broke open a close game to truck the visitors.

