JSU women: Injury and suspension can't keep Gamecocks down

JACKSONVILLE — Eight was enough for Jacksonville State on Wednesday.
The Gamecocks had only eight players in uniform in a 75-59 victory over Samford, and late in the game just when you thought shorthanded JSU might've run low on gas, the hateful eight broke open a close game to truck the visitors.
The Gamecocks led by as much as 12 in the second half, but Samford had sliced it to 56-52 with 5:44 to play. JSU (3-2) found a reserve of energy and sprinted away from the Bulldogs, as six different players combined to score the final 19 points.
"I think our kids were really laser focused and bought into our method defensively," JSU coach Rick Pietri said. "We had some bad stretches, but overall, I thought offensively we were pretty well locked in, also. We made some timely baskets, particularly in the fourth quarter."
So, how did JSU get down to only eight available players?
Because of injury, JSU was missing sophomore guard Eden Sample (torn knee ligament), sophomore forward Bre Rhodes (preseason concussion that forced her to miss six weeks of practice and conditioning work) and sophomore guard Shaquice May, who had the unfortunate timing to fell during the pregame shootaround and suffered a head injury. She was held out as a precaution against a possible concussion.
In addition, guard NeKiyah Thompson, forward Madison McCoy and guard Kyra Williams were suspended for undisclosed reasons.
That left junior forward Keiara Griffin, fifth-year senior guard Imari Martin, fifth-year senior guard Shawnta Shaw, fifth-year senior forward Kennedy Gavin, freshman forward Brooklyn McDaniel, junior guard Masengo Mutanda and junior forward Kiana Montgomery. Martin, Shaw, Griffin and Gavin started as usual, with McDaniel joining the lineup.
Maybe the biggest task this group tackled was defending Samford guard Andrea Cournoyer, who was first-team All-Southern Conference in each of the last two years and was 2021 Southern Conference player of the year. She's a sharpshooter from all over the court, but JSU limited her to 13 points on 5-of-17 shooting from the field. That was below her season average of 19.4 points a game and 51.2 percent shooting from the field.
"We emphasized how important it was to be energized with how we covered her and to be legally physical," Pietri said. "In other words, we needed to put ourselves in a position where she was going to be. Not let her get downhill and get easy baskets. Make her earn everything that she got. And the baskets she did make, she earned them."
Offensively, Shaw provided a big lift for JSU with 19 points and nine rebounds — both career highs. But Martin tied her career high with 24 points. She did it while playing 36 minutes, another career high.
JSU caught a break in the fourth quarter when a timely delay provided her a long rest. Pietri had pulled her from the court for a break, but about 90 seconds later, the officials took about five minutes to check video to finalize a call, leaving both teams waiting to return to play.
That gave Martin a much longer break than usual. After the call was determined, Pietri inserted her back into the game, and she never came out.
"Coming back and knowing we were down a few players, I felt like they needed me more," Martin said. "So I just played my game."
She scored 10 of her points in the first eight minutes as JSU grabbed a 20-7 lead. She finished with seven in the fourth quarter as the Gamecocks salted away the game.
She took 19 shots and made nine. She even had three assists with no turnovers.
"She was fantastic," Pietri said. "I don't want to diminish anybody, because in their own way, each of the eight who participated was helpful, but you can't help but notice when somebody plays 36 minutes and scores 24 points and shoots a reasonable percentage. You have to acknowledge it. In terms of the circumstances of the day, it was about as good a performance as I could ask from her."
What to know
—Griffin had 11 points and five rebounds. Gavin had eight points and five rebounds.
—McDaniel, making her second career start, finished with nine points and five rebounds. She scored five points in the fourth quarter.
—Samford (3-6) played 13 players and got 15 points from Sussy Ngulefac.
—The game drew an attendance of 1,102. Through four home dates, which includes the exhibition win over Montevallo, JSU is averaging 986 a game.
Who said
—Martin on the win: "We just kept our energy up. That was the main thing. If our energy is up, we can knock down shots and keep playing hard."
—Martin on the job that McDaniel did, even though she's a freshman: "She's just a hard worker all the way around. She never takes a break. She plays her role, and she does it great."
