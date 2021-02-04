JSU women: In return to court, Gamecocks get slammed at UT Martin

Missing the last three games because of the Ohio Valley Conference's COVID-19 contact tracing protocols didn't help Jacksonville State on Thursday night.
Neither did having to play the league's hottest team. On the road.
After three straight games were postponed because of COVID-19 rules, Jacksonville State returned to the court Friday and struggled to score in an 60-46 loss at UT Martin on Friday. The Gamecocks managed only 22 points in the first three quarters.
Four to know
—The Gamecocks grabbed a 21-20 lead with 6:41 to play in the second quarter when Imari Martin sank a 3-pointer. JSU didn't make another basket until the first shot of the fourth quarter fell on Winnie Kuimi's basket. That's a streak of 24 straight missed shots, including all 15 in the third period.
—UT Martin (12-3, 11-1 OVC) has won 10 straight and is in first place in the league standings. The Skyhawks' only OVC loss came at JSU 72-67 on Dec. 30.
—Martin came off the bench to score a team-high 12 points as she sank four 3-pointers. Kuimi had a team-high five rebounds as UT Martin outrebounded JSU 45-30.
—Kyra Williams had six points on a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.